Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Thanks to Bottega Veneta, 'Air Afrique' Is Taking Off Once Again

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety
1 / 3

Bottega Veneta isn't showing a new clothing collection during Men's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024, but it is using its visibility to help launch Air Afrique. The magazine, conceived by a Parisian art collective, focuses on "Afro-diasporic art and conversation," Air Afrique says in a press release, and it takes its name from a now-defunct airline.

That Air Afrique was a pan-African airline that existed for over 60 years, co-owned by a host of then-newly-independent countries like Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger, Senegal, and Cameroon, to name a few.

Air Afrique, the airline, remains a neatly representative of Air Afrique's dream of pan-African unity. As such, the magazine will explore "the cultural and historical diversity of the African continent" in the spirit of Balafon, Air Afrique's original in-flight magazine.

Mixing archival reprints of original Balafon material with new material sourced from contemporary writers, Air Afrique is a tangible representation of past meeting present, real-world creativity meeting imagined utopia.

“We want to revive the African transcendence that Air Afrique represented,” Air Afrique creative director Lamine Diaoune said in a statement. “Our mission is to preserve this heritage, to put Air Afrique back in the cultural conversation, and to build on their example of cultural engagement.”

Bottega Veneta is boosting Air Afrique by supporting the magazine's launch, "tailoring" events, and using the strength of its own name to give Air Afrique maximum visibility.

Plus, Bottega Veneta is issuing a concise series of blankets made of archival Bottega fabrics: shearling, leather, and wool. These limited blankets, intended to coincide with Air Afrique's debut, were commissioned by creative director Matthieu Blazy from Franco-Sudanese designer, Abdel El Tayeb, a member of the Bottega Veneta studio and independent designer in his own right.

Bottega Veneta's passion for print is partially guided by its own history — Andy Warhol once created a Bottega Veneta ad for his Interview Magazine — and Matthieu Blazy's deep-seated adoration of the written word. Blazy's obsession runs so deep that he was inspired to devise a Bottega Veneta-ized version of The Strand's iconic shopper.

In 2022, Bottega Veneta became the sole advertiser for the relaunched BUTT magazine; the Air Afrique initiative is its second such endeavor.

“With our print partnerships, we recognize the craft, creativity, and quiet power of smaller-scale publications which give voice to specific communities,” said a Bottega Veneta spokesperson in a statement. “Each magazine exemplifies quality design, editorial rigor, and a clarity and originality of vision.”

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Thanks to Bottega Veneta, 'Air Afrique' Is Taking Off Once Again

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Tiffany & Co.'s Hoop Game Ain't Just Earrings

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Lemaire SS24 Is Made to Move

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Are A$AP Rocky & Salomon Cooking Something up?

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Next Up For the MSCHF Boot? A Crocs Collab

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Tulie Yaito’s Luxurious Forum Hi Matches Her Fly

    Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023