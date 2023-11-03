Bottega's Leather Sweatsuit Is an Optical Illusion

Typical of Bottega Veneta, its latest Pre-Spring 2024 campaign served up an assortment of wonderfully opulent clothes. The most notable of which, following its release on November 3, is a two-piece super-luxury leather sweatsuit, debuted by a jogging A$AP Rocky two days prior.

The garment, which at first appeared to be made of a classic heavyweight cotton, in fact turned out to be made entirely of plush, draping leather. An extremely Bottega curveball that nobody saw coming — except Rocky.

Bottega Veneta

To the naked eye, it’s hard to believe that Bottega's ordinary-looking sweats are actually anything but. However, after reaching out to the team at Bottega, Highsnobiety can confirm that the two-piece set-up is fully made of bonafide Bottega leather.

There's even a little "knit" handbag to match.

Of course, Bottega making leather clothing look like anything but leather clothing is a staple of creative director Matthieu Blazy's #NewNewBottega.

Back in Fall/Winter 2022, the Italian house fooled everyone by debuting a pair of printed pants that looked deceptively like jeans. However, just like the sweatpants and "sock" boots, they were all-leather.