Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Bottega's Leather Sweatsuit Is an Optical Illusion

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Typical of Bottega Veneta, its latest Pre-Spring 2024 campaign served up an assortment of wonderfully opulent clothes. The most notable of which, following its release on November 3, is a two-piece super-luxury leather sweatsuit, debuted by a jogging A$AP Rocky two days prior.

The garment, which at first appeared to be made of a classic heavyweight cotton, in fact turned out to be made entirely of plush, draping leather. An extremely Bottega curveball that nobody saw coming — except Rocky.

To the naked eye, it’s hard to believe that Bottega's ordinary-looking sweats are actually anything but. However, after reaching out to the team at Bottega, Highsnobiety can confirm that the two-piece set-up is fully made of bonafide Bottega leather.

There's even a little "knit" handbag to match.

Of course, Bottega making leather clothing look like anything but leather clothing is a staple of creative director Matthieu Blazy's #NewNewBottega. 

Back in Fall/Winter 2022, the Italian house fooled everyone by debuting a pair of printed pants that looked deceptively like jeans. However, just like the sweatpants and "sock" boots, they were all-leather.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • wide leg pants
    Wide-Leg Pants: A Selection of The Best Oversized Legwear
    • Style
  • overshirts
    12 Overshirts to See You Through Fall
    • Style
  • best sunglasses
    14 Pairs of Sunglasses to Get You Through Summer
    • Accessories
  • bottega veneta vulcan
    Bottega Veneta Joins the Lightweight Sneaker Party
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Zooming In on the Best Bits From Bottega Veneta Pre-Fall 2023
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • kanye pastelle relaunch
    Pastelle, the Original Kanye Brand, Is Back
    • Style
  • Bottega Veneta's sweatsuits headline its Pre-Spring 2024 lookbook.
    Bottega's Leather Sweatsuit Is an Optical Illusion
    • Style
  • Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen in New York on November 3 wear beanies, velvet coats, relaxed jeans, dark sunglasses & crocodile leather bags
    The Olsen Twins' First Fall Outfits Are Manna From Stylish Heaven
    • Style
  • Product photos of Salomon's XT-6 Expanse Leather sneaker
    Salomon's Leather XT-6 Is a Best of Both Worlds Situation
    • Sneakers
  • Lack of Guidance x Mitre Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration.
    Old School Meets New School With Lack of Guidance & Mitre
    • Style
  • Perfumes, Xerjoff, perfumes, vicebomb, perfume bottles, korean perfumes
    Elevate Your Scent Game: Under-the-Radar Fragrances for the Perfume Connoisseur
    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023