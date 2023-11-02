Of Course A$AP Rocky Jogs in a Bottega Leather Sweatsuit

Leave it to A$AP Rocky to make even jogging a stylish affair.

Hours before channeling a Bottega Veneta detective, Rocky got in a quick morning jog early on October 31. Rocky's exercise 'fit? Full Bottega Veneta, of course.

So, that's no surprise but that Rocky's all-grey sweats, including a roomy zip-up hoodie, t-shirt, and sweatpants, are actually entirely made of leather? Now that's a shocker. Talk about a sweat suit!

RAAK / Backgrid

Of course, Rocky's choice of shoe isn't your average runner (or recommended by sports medicine professionals). The cool dad sported some eye-catching black high-top sneakers featuring an insanely molded rugged sole.

High-tops kicks are absolutely not the best option for exercising (they can restrict ankle motion and thus lead to injury), but hey, Flacko's flexing them. We'll just send out a prayer for his ankles while appreciating this style moment.

The cherry on top of Rocky's jogging look? The "RIOT (Rowdy Pipe'n)" artist quite literally flashed his winning smile, a mouth full of gleaming grillz. Very cool. Very Rocky.

Backgrid

In case you're wondering where his jogging journey ended, why, it was none other than Melrose Ave's Bottega Veneta store. Perhaps, that's when he copped his '80s inspector-level ensemble.

Bottega Veneta has played a big role in Rocky's dad wardrobe (with teases of his PUMA appointment here and there). Rocky, who shares two kids with Rihanna, frequently wears the brand and very well, at that. I don't think any rapper let alone any famous person is out-Bottega-ing him at the moment. I couldn't think of more appropriate word, given he is thee Bottega Veneta god.

A$AP Rocky's jogging 'fit further confirms that he's one stylish person, no matter the occasion. His birthday? Great 'fit guaranteed. Next to Rihanna? Of course. 80-degree weather? No match for his leather.