Highsnobiety
Bottega Veneta's Craft Is Guaranteed Forever

Written by Jake Silbert in Style

A Bottega Veneta handbag is an investment, each one a living monument to the house's prestigious legacy of thoughtful design. Indeed, because Bottega Veneta views its products as future heirlooms packaged for the here and now, it's taking steps to protect each precious product bearing its name.

Beginning November 2022, Bottega Veneta is rolling out its new Certificate of Craft program, a new service that "offers unlimited refresh and repair" for any Bottega Veneta handbag.

"The certificate of craft is born out of a desire to offer our clients a superior service of long-term preservation of their products," Bottega Veneta CEO Leo Rongone said in a statement. "We focus on responsible growth. Our intention is to maintain products in use for longer, reducing the need for replacement.

"We count days, not hours, to make our products. They are designed to last forever."

Bottega Veneta is not like other luxury houses. It's the middle ground between patient, permanent luxury and the future of top-shelf innovation.

Bottega Veneta's runway shows draw headlines from across the globe but the clothing at the core of each presentation is imminently wearable, occasionally dramatic but never tacky.

Bottega Veneta is the epitome of good taste, the one timeless truism in a fashion industry obsessed with the new.

The Certificate of Craft program is an extension of the maison's inherent timelessness, guaranteeing that its products will now last as long as its effervescent designs.

Note that, as Bottega Veneta clarified to Highsnobiety, the Certificate of Craft program is "starting with a selection of our iconic bags," meaning that the house's Strand-themed totes, massive Intrecciato pouch, and Matthieu Blazy's new it-bag, won't be eligible just yet, though other styles may eventually be entered into the policy as it's developed.

For now, if your Bottega Veneta bag is one of the classics, it'll be guaranteed not just for life but 'til the end of time, so that the you can pass the treasure down to your children and your children's children, generationally aging with their Bottega birthrights.

