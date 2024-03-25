Sign up to never miss a drop
Bottega Veneta's Nomadic Luxury Goes Extra Portable (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Bottega Veneta does not reinvent itself each season, it iterates instead. Why mess with success? You can't improve upon perfection. And many such other truisms.

But that doesn't mean that Bottega merely retreads ground year over year. The progress is patient. Such is the nature of producing quietly sublime luxury clothing — good things come to those who continue being great.

And for Spring/Summer 2024, Bottega Veneta remixes one of its latest new-school classics, transforming the Andiamo bag that creative director Matthieu Blazy introduced in 2023 into a canvas backpack ideal for the stylish nomad.

Behold its sandy, textural exterior. Does it not make you want to immediately hop a flight to Bali to live a life of good taste and comfortable ease?

Bottega Veneta's Andiamo backpack, available March 25 on Bottega's site and stores, is part of a retooled canvas Andiamo lineup, which include more conventional iterations. All are made of French-sourced Bistol calfskin, a fine (and pricey) leather often utilized to upholster luxury furniture.

But Bottega, of course, takes things a step further by treating its leather to achieve additional softness. Specifically, each hide is washed and brushed by hand before it's cut to shape and fitted to the Andiamo.

The dense canvas body, primed to break in with age, may feel like a departure from the archetypal ultra-luxe Intrecciato leather that informs Bottega's original Andiamo (and other signature handbags) until you think a little harder. See, the canvas' dense weave indirectly recalls the house's Intrecciato pattern, a reference to Bottega's own heritage made in a manner most recherché.

It's subtle, it's sturdy, it's quintessential Blazy Bottega.

This is exactly the kind of tasteful design cue that's made Bottega the go-to luxury label for the world's best-dressed celebs, the Kendall Jenners and the A$AP Rockys of the world. These people don't merely wear Bottega Veneta because of any obligation but because they themselves are keenly aware of a simple truism.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Money can't buy taste. Unless it's Bottega Veneta.

