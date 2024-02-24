Sign up to never miss a drop
Bottega Veneta Winter '24 Is Pure Genius

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

No one puts on a runway presentation quite like Matthieu Blazy's Bottega Veneta. At the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 presentation, there were cactuses, wooden box seats, and dancing fabrics.

For a second, I thought we were in for another western hoedown, and, in a way, it was that — but Bottega style.

Our cover star and well-documented Bottega boy A$AP Rocky had a front-row seat to the brand's latest show. For Rocky, Bottega Veneta Winter 2024 probably felt more like an IRL catalog, with the musician's eyes flickering through potential future looks, like fingers against the crisp pages of a lookbook.

The most stylish man alive was naturally dressin' for the show, ditching his recent grandad flex for a cool black leather ensemble for the show. Assumably, it was all Bottega Veneta. Because why not?

Fashion week has a way of reuniting old friends, and Bottega Veneta's event brought A$AP Rocky and Raf Simons back together.

In case you missed it, Rocky and Simons are very tight. In addition to frequently wearing Raf Simons early in his career (Simons has also dressed Rocky in the past), Rocky made a song about his love for the eponymous brand and its designer titled "Raf."

At the Bottega Veneta show, the two shared a warm embrace.

Elsewhere at the Bottega Veneta show, you'd catch Salma Hayek as Rocky's seatmate. Peggy Gou, Julianne Moore, and Stefon Diggs were also in the building. Kate Moss wasn't on the runway or giving nude co-signs for the label's $10,000 chairs this time. Instead, she enjoyed the Bottega action for the front row.

All that was missing was Kendall Jenner and Ayo Edebiri. Well, Edebiri's recent pink gown by the brand was a fashion event in itself.

Anywho, Blazy's Bottega Veneta's Winter 2024 collection was another big testament to the brand's renowned craftsmanship and Blazy's genius. And I mean, big.

Bottega Veneta's FW24 pieces presented emphasized collars, broad shoulders, and slightly curved sleeves. A new colossal fringe coat hit the runway, delivering its own solo motion alongside the model's strut.

As demonstrated with past seasons, the movement of the fabrics was again quite mesmerizing. It was almost like a party of Bottega Veneta's excellent materials. Dress hems and whole ensembles presented intriguing dance moves through pleating and beading.

Serious funnel necklines walked past ultimate polos, meeting up with new Sardine handbags and leather carry-ons finished with the brand's signature weaving patterns. As the eyes trailed down Bottega Veneta's new oversized coats, leather trousers peeked out at the bottoms for a smooth, buttery surprise.

Blazy received a standing ovation from guests at Bottega Veneta's FW24 show, and understandably so. I say this every season, but it's true each time: Blazy has done it again.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
