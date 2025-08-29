Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
New-New Bottega Looks a Lot Like Old-New Bottega

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
courtesy
Of course it's Jacob Elordi, luxury handbag collector, who'd grant the public its first look at new-new-new Bottega Veneta menswear. At the Venice Film Festival, clad in supremely buzzy sunglasses, Elordi gave the people what they want.

Bottega Veneta has been through more eras in seven years than most luxury labels engage in over the course of decades. In 2018, Daniel Lee kicked off #NewBottega, by 2021 Matthieu Blazy was pushing Bottega to its peak, and here we are in 2025 as Louise Trotter ushers in an era of New-Old Bottega.

Trotter, a veteran of Lacoste and Carven, quietly debuted her first Bottega Veneta designs over the summer ahead of her initial runway show later this year and they were exactly what any observer of recent Bottega happenings might expect: slick, sleek, and quite simply stylish.

After arriving in Venice toting Bottega at the airport, Elordi wore an outfit that epitomizes the modern-day Bottega by being both fresh and familiar.

Elordi's impressively uncomplicated shirt is a pretty classic bit of Bottega luxe, but its little embroidered "BV" is the perfect contemporary Bottega branding. It's not quite as subtle as Bottega's typical triangle motif but does uphold the mentality of Warhol's Bottega ads by demanding knowledge from the viewer to fully grasp its meaning.

And Elordi's pleated slacks are similarly meaningful, for those who care to look. Note the micro waistband, the deep rise, and the triple tucks that lead into a crease that aids in shaping the wool trouser's straight leg. Nothing wild, just humble touches that allow a comfortably wide pant to pass as something more reigned-in.

The result is understated elegance equally biz-cas and tasteful, basically an officecore look that passes as luxury upon close inspection. And something that could've just as easily come from Blazy as it did from Trotter. This is new-old Bottega, and it ain't unwelcome.

Blazy's Bottega did lean a tad more modern, what with its brilliant trompe l'oeil leather and textured outerwear, but Trotter has plenty more time to shape a fleshed-out vision. This is merely a taste of what's to come.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
