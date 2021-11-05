Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Bottega Veneta Is Always Prepared for Rain

Written by Tora Northman
Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta's footwear has been a huge success since Daniel Lee's appointment at the label, with multiple silhouettes becoming favorites among fashion's elite. Now, Bottega's Salon 02 collection is hitting shelves, and the collection includes a new head-turning silhouette dubbed the Stride boot.

Much like its predecessor, the Puddle Boot, the Stride is crafted from 100% rubber. The menswear silhouette arrives in four colors, including "Blaster," "Bottle Green," "Travertine," "Sea Salt," and "Black," and features a glossy finish.

The silhouette also arrives in a womenswear version, featuring a tall 9 cm heel, and is dubbed the Shine. The women's shoe arrives in three colors, "Blaster," "Sea Salt," and "Black," and is finished off with a lugged outsole for good grip.

Perhaps, the new silhouettes will become even more popular than the Puddle boot, which has been called the ultimate "Fashion Victim" shoe by many, and also has a big fan base which led to the shoe arriving in new colorways for the Fall/Winter 2021 season.

Both the Stride and the Shine boots are currently available to order online at Bottega Veneta's website as well as at Dover Street Market, alongside the rest of the highly anticipated Salon 02 collection which also includes new iterations of the popular Lug Boot, and great apparel for the Fall/Winter season.

Tora Northman
News EditorTora has over six year's experience in everything from the latest TikTok trends, to what's going on in the world of high fashion.
