Brad Pitt's in His goop Era

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

Brad Pitt seems to be taking notes from his ex-girlfriend, goop empress Gwyneth Paltrow. The actor, producer, and father of Angelina Jolie's children is adding another title to his resume: beauty expert.

According to Vogue, Pitt is launching his very own skincare line, Le Domaine (the news comes less than 24 hours after Travis Barker also inexplicably entered the category). There are two gimmicks to Pitt's brand: firstly, his involvement, and secondly, its utilization of grapes — specifically, the grapes grown at Chateau Miraval, the very vineyard that Pitt bought Jolie in 2012. (The pair are currently involved in an estate battle over the property.)

Developed in partnership with the vintners of the Perrin family, Le Domaine harnesses the power of the grape, a fruit known for its antioxidant properties. The brand's initial range of creams and serums feature two patented molecules, GSM10 and ProGr3, derived from grape seeds and grape tendrils, respectively.

Without getting too esoteric, grapes contain resveratrol, an antioxidant compound that can improve visible signs of aging and hyperpigmentation. Its effects are well-known within the skincare field — brands such as Caudalie and Vintner's Daughter center their formulations around resveratrol's beautifying effects,

The science that Le Domaine is based on isn't junk, but it's not exactly revolutionary. By now, we all know that antioxidants = good.

Also eyebrow-raising is Pitt's gratuitous, goop-esque pricing: $385 for the serum, $320 for the cream, and $80 for the cleanser. For a brand backed by an actor with zero experience in the field of dermatology, these seem like pretty ambitious figures.

Then again, Pitt did recently team up with his "holistic healer" to cofound a cashmere brand specializing in $2,000 shirts.

Pitt is known for his good looks, rendering a beauty endeavor a nominally natural extension of his brand. Still, it strikes as a stretch. Brad clearly didn't get the memo: we're over celebrity skincare brands!

