China's First Jordan Store Gets the Good (Luxe) Stuff

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

On March 23, Nike's Jordan Brand cut the ribbon on its first-ever World of Flight store in China. And, of course, the new shiny space has all the good stuff, like Jordan's new extra luxurious Wings collection.

But before we get into the products, here's a little background on the new China space: The latest Jordan World of Flight store is located in Sanlitun, a bustling neighborhood in Beijing's Chaoyang District. In Sanlitun, eclectic restaurants are neighbors to shopping hotspots like the new Jordan store.

Within the gleaming silver walls, Jordan World of Flight Beijing Sanlitun presents a sleek, modern design decorated with Jordan sneakers, clothes, accessories, and enough memorabilia to make an OG Michael Jordan fan drool.

Like the World of Flight spots in Milan and Shibuya, Beijing's World of Flight store greets guests with precious pieces like original Michael Jordan posters and the NBA star's Chicago Bulls jersey showcasing the famous "23" from behind a freshly polished glass enclose.

The Jordan Word of Flight's first floor has a particularly intriguing arrangement. In the Nike imagery, one side presents the recent Jordan 1 High "Black/White" sneakers, while Awake NY's recent Jordan clothes and Air Ship sneakers are neatly-placed on the other side — a setup that's likely to have customers feeling like they're playing tug of war when deciding where to go first.

In the middle, Jordan World of Flight Beijing presents what it calls a "Center Court," showcasing not only fresh Jordan drops but also artwork. By the way, there will be a bunch of collaborative pieces from local Chinese artists up for grabs throughout the space.

Getting tired but not ready to leave? Jordan World of Flight's wooded stools and plush sofas whisper, "Come hang out for a little."

Elsewhere, one might find viral Jordan footwear like the Jordan 1 Brooklyn boot on display surrounded by walls of other Jordan sneakers.

Regarding Jordan Brand shoes, Jordan's World of Flight Beijing will exclusively offer the brand-new Wings collection, a gathering of the most luxurious Jordan 1 sneakers, apparel, and accessories to date ($1K kicks included).

Like other WOF spaces, Jordan's World of Flight Beijing will also have sneaker customization experiences and a designated area for pickups.

Judging by these photos of the World of Flight Beijing store, someone's Trophy Room x Jordan 1 Low is ready to be taken home. Tell me, lucky person: how does it feel to be God's favorite?

Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
