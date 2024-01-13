Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Are Brain Dead & adidas Dropping a Bowling Shoe Together?

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It looks like Brain Dead is next up for an adidas collaboration, and the two are ready to hit the bowling lanes based on first looks at their alleged shoe.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In this early look, Brain Dead and adidas mark their spot on the heel of what looks like an adidas bowling shoe. The emoji bowling pins gave it away, too.

In all of its 75 years, adidas has conquered almost every sport, bowling included. The German sportswear's bowling shoes had a moment in 70s and 80s, judging by the listings of the ultra rare footwear on eBay and Etsy.

Now, an adidas bowling shoe is a piece you'd expect to catch in Gucci's adidas collection alongside those collaborative clogs, heels, and loafers. But it's not surprising to see the whimsical Jeremy Scott hopped on the adidas model with his own colorful alley-worthy spin previously.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Bowling shoes are non-existent amongst adidas' current footwear lineup — which includes wildly popular shoes like the Gazelle and Samba — but that doesn't mean it's too late for a revival. Enter Brain Dead.

Like the vintage adidas bowling shoes, Brain Dead's pairs also feature a wood midsole and heel. The collaborative shoe also comes with classic leather uppers and, from the looks, Three Stripe detailing.

adidas even designed its bowling shoes with a relatively slim shape, like the regular shoes you'd lace up in before channelling your inner Pete Weber.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

adidas' steppers appear to be called "Bowling," as printed in gold near the Three Stripes, the same spot where you'll typically catch adidas' model names.

We're still awaiting a hard confirmation from Brain Dead and adidas on their alleged bowling shoe collaboration. It seems we may be getting some answers soon in Paris (F.Y.I., the city's men's fashion week starts on January 16).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Regarding footwear collabs, Brain Dead's list is pretty long and quite impressive. So far, Brain Dead has worked with Reebok, Vans, ASICS, Converse, Oakley Factory Team, and HOKA.

Brain Dead's disruptive design language keeps informing cool team-ups like metallic HOKA Hoparas and slip-on Oakley shoes, making Brain Dead a collaborator and overall brand worth watching.

Brain Dead's adidas sneaker already looks like another one for the books — even if we can only see just its elevated heel (and that alone speaks for itself).

Shop adidas sneakers here

Image on Highsnobiety
Gazelle Indoor
adidas
$120
Image on Highsnobiety
Samba OG
adidas
$104
Image on Highsnobiety
HIGHArt Campus
adidas Originals x Highsn
$145
We Recommend
  • black and white sneakers
    Masters of Monochrome: 12 Black and White Sneakers to Shop Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Short Sleeve Shirts Are Summer Essentials, And These Are Our Favorites
    • Style
  • Winter bucket hats
    These Bucket Hats Have Evolved for Fall & Winter
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Desk Accessories To Elevate Your Work Space
    • Selects
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • brain dead adidas collab 2024
    Are Brain Dead & adidas Dropping a Bowling Shoe Together?
    • Sneakers
  • 99ginger new balance 1906R
    99GINGER's New Balance Sneaker Are Finally Here...& They're F&F
    • Sneakers
  • kith new balancce 1906R
    Kith's New Balance 1906 Collab Only Gets Better
    • Sneakers
  • Dua Lipa wears a black Coperni hoodie with horns in New York
    The Animalistic Urge to Wear Another Set of Ears
    • Style
  • S.S.Daley FW24 Pitti Uomo 105 presentation.
    S.S.Daley's Pitti Show Felt Like a Real Coming of Age
    • Style
  • gucci fw24 mens accessories details
    Everything's Gucci: Detailed Looks at FW24's Accessories
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023