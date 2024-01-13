Are Brain Dead & adidas Dropping a Bowling Shoe Together?

It looks like Brain Dead is next up for an adidas collaboration, and the two are ready to hit the bowling lanes based on first looks at their alleged shoe.

In this early look, Brain Dead and adidas mark their spot on the heel of what looks like an adidas bowling shoe. The emoji bowling pins gave it away, too.

In all of its 75 years, adidas has conquered almost every sport, bowling included. The German sportswear's bowling shoes had a moment in 70s and 80s, judging by the listings of the ultra rare footwear on eBay and Etsy.

Now, an adidas bowling shoe is a piece you'd expect to catch in Gucci's adidas collection alongside those collaborative clogs, heels, and loafers. But it's not surprising to see the whimsical Jeremy Scott hopped on the adidas model with his own colorful alley-worthy spin previously.

Bowling shoes are non-existent amongst adidas' current footwear lineup — which includes wildly popular shoes like the Gazelle and Samba — but that doesn't mean it's too late for a revival. Enter Brain Dead.

Like the vintage adidas bowling shoes, Brain Dead's pairs also feature a wood midsole and heel. The collaborative shoe also comes with classic leather uppers and, from the looks, Three Stripe detailing.

adidas even designed its bowling shoes with a relatively slim shape, like the regular shoes you'd lace up in before channelling your inner Pete Weber.

adidas' steppers appear to be called "Bowling," as printed in gold near the Three Stripes, the same spot where you'll typically catch adidas' model names.

We're still awaiting a hard confirmation from Brain Dead and adidas on their alleged bowling shoe collaboration. It seems we may be getting some answers soon in Paris (F.Y.I., the city's men's fashion week starts on January 16).

Regarding footwear collabs, Brain Dead's list is pretty long and quite impressive. So far, Brain Dead has worked with Reebok, Vans, ASICS, Converse, Oakley Factory Team, and HOKA.

Brain Dead's disruptive design language keeps informing cool team-ups like metallic HOKA Hoparas and slip-on Oakley shoes, making Brain Dead a collaborator and overall brand worth watching.

Brain Dead's adidas sneaker already looks like another one for the books — even if we can only see just its elevated heel (and that alone speaks for itself).