Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic

Oakley is arguably Brain Dead's best collaborator, which is saying something. The ultra-prolific Californian company has many, many high-profile partners on its resume but Brain Dead x Oakley always brings about the purest expression of each partner, hence why Brain Dead oversees Oakley's experimental Factory Team label.

For Fall/Winter 2023, Brain Dead and Oakley are tackling some true '90s icons. Brain Dead already had its way with some of Oakley's heaviest-hitting '90s eyewear earlier this year but Brain Dead's spin on Oakley's Sub Zero and Eye Jacket sunglasses are perhaps the best middle ground between Oakley heritage and Brain Dead savoir faire.

Oakley's Sub Zero is such a recognizable style that I'm aware of it even as an utter Oakley neophyte and the Eye Jacket is basically the exactly mental image that comes to mind when I think of "tactical Oakleys."

1 / 4 Oakley

Brain Dead gave each pair of glasses a vivid paint job worthy of their birth years — the Oakley Sub Zero debuted in 1992 and the Eye Jacket in '94 — without treading on the core utility that's made these bad boys an easy crossover between the realms of real sportswear and "sportswear" worn by fashion people.

There are even some flames painted on the side of Brain Dead's Eye Jacket — tell me you're still living in the '90s without telling me you're still living in the '90s.

1 / 4 Oakley

Brain Dead and Oakley are also dropping some riotously vivid colorways of the Paguro Slide that Brain Dead first tackled over the summer.

Oakley's Paguro clog channels a vibe that's in line with the technical inclinations of the inimitable Chop Saw slip-on but its fully-formed foam construction is pure comfort, rather than function.

And the high-vis colorways? Pure statement.

Dropping November 7 via Brain Dead's web store, the latest Oakley collaboration ain't gonna last long, especially in the case of the Sub Zero and Eye Jacket sunglasses. Underestimate Oakley collectors at your own risk.