A Brain Dead Oakley Is a Beautiful Thing

Brand: Brain Dead x Oakley

Model: Flesh and Chop Saw

Release Date: November 15 (Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team Flesh Pack), November 17 (Oakley Factory Team Flesh Pack), December 13 (Brain Dead x Oakley Factory Team Chopsaw), and December 15 (Oakley Factory Team Chopsaw)

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Brain Dead and Oakley

Editor's Notes: Earlier this year, Brain Dead went exploring. Its exploration saw it find itself within Oakley's archive, digging around its footwear archive to rediscover some of its cult favorites.

The beauty of archives possessed by long-standing brands such as Oakley is just how many exciting products exist within them.

In the last couple of years, Oakley has done well to showcase just how many cutting-edge product lines live within its walls; many of these are, of course, sunglasses. Many of which have risen back to the surface to huge success.

Oakley

Once the collective minds at Brain Dead got their chance to explore, tinker, and recontextualize Oakley footwear, we were in for a treat. Lesser known than its optic offering, Oakley's footwear is a perfect encapsulation of an era of risk-taking, forward vision, and no fucks given attitude.

Conceptualized as the Oakley Factory Team by Brain Dead, the pair's first capsule launched earlier this year, marking the beginning of a steady stream of sneakers.

Where the first delivery was concise, the tail-end of the year will possess four separate releases that form a pack. On offer are several takes on the Flesh and Chop Saw silhouettes, which have been built to be the peak of comfort while possessing a pretty alien style.

Oakley

Green, brown, blue, beige, grey, and black can be found throughout the selection, creating a series of palettes that are tailored toward whatever the season ahead has to throw at us.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.