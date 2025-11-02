Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
You Have to Be Brain Dead to Love These Super-Flat adidas

Written by Donovan Barnett
adidas
Brain Dead built its name on beautiful chaos. The Los Angeles collective absorbs streetwear, art, and film with the energy of a DIY record label, turning wild experimentation into design.

But this time, the chaos is quiet. Brain Dead’s adidas Taekwondo shoe slows everything down.

Originally designed in the early 2000s for martial arts, the adidas Taekwondo sneaker was for controlled footwork and balance. Its slip-on shape and flat sole kept it close to the ground, and that same simplicity later turned into a staple for fashion kids and sneakerheads craving low-lift footwear.

Over the past year, designers as different as Bad Bunny to Stella McCartney have reimagined the silhouette, each testing how far they can tweak a simple shoe without muddying up the OG Taekwondo aesthetic.  

Brain Dead's Taekwondo rocks quilted detailing at the toe, dressed in black, white, and gum colorways that make it look quite classic. 

Brain Dead has always made weird look smart. Part-skate shop, part creative collective, the LA label has mastered collaboration, filtering its punk energy through partners like Dickies, A.P.C., Reebok, the Vans, The North Face, and now adidas.

Together, they’ve revived everything from bowling shoes to experimental runners, but this time Brain Dead pulls back. Like its project with Brooks Brothers, the Taekwondo shows a brand finding strength in restraint.

Releasing November 1 via adidas’s website for $220, Brain Dead’s Taekwondo shoe skips the wild graphics and collage chaos.  Sometimes a subtle touch is all you need, and you don’t have to be Brain Dead to understand that.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
