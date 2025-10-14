A Rare Breed of Aviation Dress Watch

A montre à guiche, or a “watch with windows,” is normally an understated and rare breed of dainty dress watch. But what if an independent British watchmaker built on adventure and aviation tries its hand at one?

Meet Bremont’s new Terra Nova Jumping Hour watch, transforming this once-fussy French invention into a field watch built for explorers.

The Terra Nova Jumping Hour’s 38mm cushion case nods to early military pocket watches but trades nostalgia for modernity, using 904L steel, the same alloy favored by Rolex. That mix brings a long-lost, if-you-know-you-know feature back down to earth.

The Montre Guichet is one of those quiet oddities in watch history. The name literally means “window watch” in French. Instead of hands, it tells time through small cutouts on the dial, making it the minimalist mechanical ancestor to the digital watch.

Bremont Watches 1 / 8

It all began in 1928 with the Cartier Tank à Guichets, a watch that revealed time through two tiny windows. It was elegant, cryptic, and a little smug, like time itself was on a need-to-know basis.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Unlike the limited bronze edition earlier this year, this Terra Nova Jumping Hour watch is not a collector’s tease. It is one you can actually buy right now over on Bremont’s website.

In context, this watch matters because it shows Bremont growing up. Once seen purely as an aviation brand, under the leadership of CEO Davide Cerrato (formerly of Rolex's Tudor and Montblanc), Bremont's evolving into something more design-driven and refined. The Terra Nova Jumping Hour proves Bremont can both keep the grit and add some gloss

Trust the Brits to take a very French idea and make it punctual, practical, and quietly charming.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.