Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Rare Breed of Aviation Dress Watch

Written by Donovan Barnett in Watches

A montre à guiche, or a “watch with windows,” is normally an understated and rare breed of dainty dress watch. But what if an independent British watchmaker built on adventure and aviation tries its hand at one?

Meet Bremont’s new Terra Nova Jumping Hour watch, transforming this once-fussy French invention into a field watch built for explorers. 

Shop Luxury Watches

The Terra Nova Jumping Hour’s 38mm cushion case nods to early military pocket watches but trades nostalgia for modernity, using 904L steel, the same alloy favored by Rolex. That mix brings a long-lost, if-you-know-you-know feature back down to earth.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Montre Guichet is one of those quiet oddities in watch history. The name literally means “window watch” in French. Instead of hands, it tells time through small cutouts on the dial, making it the minimalist mechanical ancestor to the digital watch. 

Bremont Watches
1 / 8

It all began in 1928 with the Cartier Tank à Guichets, a watch that revealed time through two tiny windows. It was elegant, cryptic, and a little smug, like time itself was on a need-to-know basis.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Unlike the limited bronze edition earlier this year, this Terra Nova Jumping Hour watch is not a collector’s tease. It is one you can actually buy right now over on Bremont’s website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In context, this watch matters because it shows Bremont growing up. Once seen purely as an aviation brand, under the leadership of CEO Davide Cerrato (formerly of Rolex's Tudor and Montblanc), Bremont's evolving into something more design-driven and refined. The Terra Nova Jumping Hour proves Bremont can both keep the grit and add some gloss

Trust the Brits to take a very French idea and make it punctual, practical, and quietly charming.

Shop new arrivals

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • AP’s Most Classic Watch Is Now Its Most Radical
  • Ever See a Sci-Fi Watch in a Bespoke Suit?
  • An Underrated Diver Watch Finds Its Stroke, but Not in the Water
  • Two Cult Watches Square Off for Your Wrist
  • Timex Rebooted JFK Jr.'s Normcore Watch as a Total Dimepiece (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • A Rare Breed of Aviation Dress Watch
  • After Almost Two Decades, A Famed Nike Runner Finally Gets a GORE-TEX Armor
  • How to Build a Vintage Watch Empire With Your Friends
  • Post Archive Faction Built Utilitarian Boots From Suede Clarks Wallabees
  • It Rained Happy, Sad & Angry Tears in Paris, the True City of Showgirls
  • The Incredibly Colorful adidas Gazelle Sneaker With Rhythm
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now