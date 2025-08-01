Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Exquisite Italian Tailoring For a Classy Italian Football Team

Written by Tom Barker in Style
Brioni
1 / 4

You only have to look at Como 1907’s stadium to realise it isn’t a typical football team. 

Surrounded by the lush green hills of Italy’s Lombardy region, perched on the edge of the picturesque Lake Como, you’ll find Stadio Comunale G. Sinigaglia. Up until a few years ago, it was only football fans who nerd-out over beautiful stadiums who knew of the place, but that’s quickly changed.

Como 1907 is gaining worldwide attention. And while performances on the pitch have been great (achieving three promotions in six seasons to return to the Italian top flight), its fame has largely come from its unique upmarket positioning. Como 1907 is, in its president’s own words, a premium football tourism destination where top-of-the-range tickets include VIP boat tours.

Now, together with Italian luxury menswear brand Brioni, it has the high-end suiting to match its luxurious image.

For the 2025–26 season, Brioni’s Roman Maison will craft the club’s suits. 

An exclusive suit has been created for Como 1907, a double-breasted navy jacket with slim trousers crafted from Solaro fabric with subtle tonal stripes. This is the complete opposite of a pre-game tracksuit. 

To match the suit, there is a navy cotton polo shirt, also exclusively made for Como 1907.

For now, the suiting is the extent of this all-Italian partnership, but there is more in the pipeline. There is a series of special initiatives throughout the season planned, says Brioni. 

There’s no doubt that high-end streetwear designer Rhuigi Villaseñor, founder of Rhude and chief brand officer at Como 1907, will have some exciting plans for this fashionable pairing.

