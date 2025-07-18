Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The World Cup Is a Year Away, but the 'Fits Start Today

Written by Donovan Barnett in Style

Soccer is global. Pride is personal. FIFA’s first merch drop for World Cup ‘26 proves the two can go hand in hand.

Launching July 18, the collection includes tees, hoodies, and hats for all 16 host cities, from Guadalajara to Boston, each designed with a distinct neighborhood flavor.

Shop FIFA

The vibe? More block party flyer than glossy sportswear catalog. Think bold graphics, hometown typography, and color palettes pulled from the streets themselves (deep pinks in Guadalajara, classic navy in Boston). 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s less about polished campaign shots and more about casting real locals, photographed in their element.

FIFA
1 / 6

“We didn’t want to romanticize the cities or filter them through a campaign lens,” says Matt Simpson, Executive Creative Director at Stereo.

FIFA
1 / 5

“Our goal was to create something locals could see themselves in.”

Merch is more than just style, it’s identity. Yes, there’s a fashion component, especially now. But when it comes to team and tournament merch, there’s something deeper at play. It sits in that sweet spot between personal expression and collective pride.

A well-curated fit can make you feel confident, sure, but great merch reminds you that you’re part of something bigger.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

A city, a story, a culture. It carries the energy of the food, the family, the memories, the local legends. The lore. And FIFA’s first collection taps into that.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

With one year to go until the biggest tournament in sports, 48 teams, 3 countries, 16 cities, and 6.5 million in-person fans, this drop is an early stake in the ground. 

“Product is always a vessel,” says Adeel Niaz, FIFA’s Senior Creative. The real magic is in capturing a city’s pulse, a community’s pride — and turning that into something people can wear, feel, and remember.”

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Acne StudiosDistressed Monogram Jacket
$870.00
Available in:
SML
adidasGhost Sprint W
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Carhartt WIPLandon Pant
$155.00
Available in:
282930313233

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
  • The Best Basketball Shoes of the 2024-25 Season
  • Jack Harlow, Endrick & an Undersung New Balance Classic (EXCLUSIVE)
  • adidas' Crossover Post-Football Sneaker Is a Culture-Clashing Hybrid
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Wonderfully Leafy Air Force 1 Is the Literal Shoe of the Fall
  • Bags So Good, They’re Going on Tour
  • Nike’s Most Advanced Runner Is an Even Bigger Fashion Flex
  • The World Cup Is a Year Away, but the 'Fits Start Today
  • The Timberland Boot as a Waterproof, Suede-Soaked Masterpiece
  • Nike’s Comfiest Slip-On Dad Shoe Is Quiet Luxury In Sneaker Form
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now