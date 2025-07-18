The World Cup Is a Year Away, but the 'Fits Start Today

Soccer is global. Pride is personal. FIFA’s first merch drop for World Cup ‘26 proves the two can go hand in hand.

Launching July 18, the collection includes tees, hoodies, and hats for all 16 host cities, from Guadalajara to Boston, each designed with a distinct neighborhood flavor.

The vibe? More block party flyer than glossy sportswear catalog. Think bold graphics, hometown typography, and color palettes pulled from the streets themselves (deep pinks in Guadalajara, classic navy in Boston).

It’s less about polished campaign shots and more about casting real locals, photographed in their element.

“We didn’t want to romanticize the cities or filter them through a campaign lens,” says Matt Simpson, Executive Creative Director at Stereo.

“Our goal was to create something locals could see themselves in.”

Merch is more than just style, it’s identity. Yes, there’s a fashion component, especially now. But when it comes to team and tournament merch, there’s something deeper at play. It sits in that sweet spot between personal expression and collective pride.

A well-curated fit can make you feel confident, sure, but great merch reminds you that you’re part of something bigger.

A city, a story, a culture. It carries the energy of the food, the family, the memories, the local legends. The lore. And FIFA’s first collection taps into that.

With one year to go until the biggest tournament in sports, 48 teams, 3 countries, 16 cities, and 6.5 million in-person fans, this drop is an early stake in the ground.

“Product is always a vessel,” says Adeel Niaz, FIFA’s Senior Creative. The real magic is in capturing a city’s pulse, a community’s pride — and turning that into something people can wear, feel, and remember.”

