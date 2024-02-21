Sign up to never miss a drop
Florals? No, These Are The Best Black Pieces For Your Spring Wardrobe

This content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.Sponsored Story in StyleWords By Donovan Barnett

Spring is just around the bend! How's your wardrobe shaping up? As we transition into Spring, it's the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh. This means sprucing up your collection with some of your cherished essentials, as well as introducing some exciting new finds from your preferred brands.

Mixing tried-and-true favorites with the latest trends can boost your confidence in both your career and personal life, not to mention earn you some extra style points on the 'Gram. So, what's going to be your go-to look this season? Browns has got your back.

Together with Browns, we've handpicked some standout pieces for this Spring to add to your ever-expanding wardrobe.

Shop our favorite Spring black clothing from Browns below.

Studio Nicholson Wide-Leg Trousers

Wide-Leg Trousers

$335

Studio Nicholson

Buy at Browns

We are always of the opinion that pants are the most important part of your fit — acting as the sartorial foundation for any of your fashion choices season after season while adding shape and length to your overarching silhouette. In short, do not underestimate the power of a good pair of trousers. And if you are on the hunt for the perfect pair of pants, you can't go wrong with wide-leg trousers. These Studio Nicholson iterations are relaxed and slouchy — made from 100% cotton for maximum comfort and year-long wearability.

Marni Logo-Embroidered Jumper

Logo-Embroidered Jumper

$685

Marni

Buy at Browns

Marni has blessed the fashion meta with some of the beloved layer-friendly knitwear. Today's pick is another top piece from the Italian brand. Distressed with a boxy fit, this is a jumper you'll continue coming back to all Spring long when crafting your black uniform.

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake Basics Plissé T-Shirt

Image on Highsnobiety

Basics Plissé T-Shirt

$280

Homme Plissé Issey Miyake

Buy at Browns

If you like Issey Miyake's legendary pleated pants, the Japanese brand has something that we are sure you will love. The t-shirt includes the iconic and functionally comfortable innovative heat-pleating technique. Elevated loungewear, anyone?

Feng Chen Wang Dragon-Jacquard Panelled Bomber Jacket

Dragon-Jacquard Panelled Bomber Jacket

$615

Feng Chen Wang

Buy at Browns

Feng Chen Wang's Panelled Bomber Jacket is one of the "it items" of this season. Wang takes the timeless bomber jacket and deconstructs (the post-modern bomber?) it with an array of satin-finished paneling. The jacket comes with dragon jacquard pattern inserts, perfect if you want to maximize your luck during 2024's year of the dragon.

Simone Rocha Floral Print Cotton T-Shirt

Floral Print Cotton T-Shirt

$198

Simone Rocha

Buy at Browns

Floral prints over a black background look fantastic in just about every setting. Even more so, this floral print cotton t-shirt works well for those of you committed to wearing black all year round but are trying to switch things up by injecting a little color into your rotation.

Nike x Comme des Garçons Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

Image on Highsnobiety

Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers

$200

Nike x Comme des Garçons

Buy at Browns

The Nike x Comme des Garçons Air Pegasus 2005 Sneakers take a bold step into the realm of monochromatic elegance, steering away from the original Air Pegasus' design path—and we're absolutely here for it! In an audacious twist, the Japanese powerhouse reimagines the silhouette's quarter panels. Out goes the customary overlay, replaced by sleek leather panels that elevate the sneaker to a whole new level of chic. This refresh was the talk of Paris Fashion Week, serving as a delightful reminder that a little more Nike x Comme des Garçons in our lives is always a good idea.

Bottega Veneta Fireman Leather Chelsea Boots

Image on Highsnobiety

Fireman Leather Chelsea Boots

$1719

Bottega Veneta

Buy at Browns

The brushed leather aesthetic is what makes these Bottega Veneta Chelsea boots stand out from the rest. Made from a luxuriously soft but durable calfskin, these are these boots are a top candidate for a daily driver during both the Spring and Fall months.

Salvatore Ferragamo Cut-Out Leather Tote Bag

Image on Highsnobiety

Cut-Out Leather Tote Bag

$1790

Salvatore Ferragamo

Buy at Browns

Get rid of any boring backpacks and pick up a statement bag like this. Not only is this bag designed to hold up season after season, but whether you are trekking to the office or off on a little weekend trip, the bag has enough space and style to take care of your essentials.

Jacquemus La Casquette Baseball Cap

Image on Highsnobiety

La Casquette Baseball Cap

$100

Jacquemus

Buy at Browns

Simple and straight to the point. Is this a baseball cap? Yes. But the embroidered Jacquemus makes it a stand-out gem worth wearing on your next vacation to Montpellier.

Simone Rocha Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts

Broderie Anglaise Cotton Shorts

$640

Simone Rocha

Buy at Browns

Light and easygoing with a bit of dramatic flair, these are the ultimate pair of statement shorts if I saw one.

Want to keep browsing? Download the Highsnobiety app for all the hottest products and brands from the Highsnobiety Shop. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

