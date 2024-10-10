Forgot Christian Girl Autumn: It's Suit & Tie Fall

When Justin Timberlake proclaimed he was on his suit and tie shit back in 2013, he was on his timeless, classy business. Who knew he was 10 years ahead of fall 2024's suit-happy trend? Fashion really is cyclical.

Traditionally, the turn of the season is ushered in by chunky scarves and assorted pumpkin treats á la the memetic Christian Girl Autumn trend. But this year, things feel noticeably more refined and, dare I say, dapper.

This debonair energy is stemming from a few different places.

On October 9, the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute announced that the theme for the 2025 Met Gala is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," paying homage to Black dandyism with some suitably well-suited co-chairs including Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Colman Domingo.

And to merely say that well-tailored suits are core to dandyism would be the understatement of the century.

Ahead of fashion's Super Bowl, though, a real tuxed-up fall is nigh.

Billie Eilish has started her season by donning a host of immaculate suits (or at least, shirts with ties).

The "Wildflower" singer has always been partial to masculine silhouettes but there's an elevated presence to her tailored looks that illustrates the versatility of a good suit and tie.

And, moreover, how much better women look in menswear, a theme surely to be made extra clear at the Met Gala.

Beyoncé has also tapped into some of this masculine energy amidst her serial entrepreneurial era, recently rocking a high-waisted suit and tie (with a matching cowboy hat, of course) while promoting her whisky brand.

A$AP Rocky, co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala, is one of the staunchest celebrity proponents of the big tie agenda, often seen rocking some of Bottega Veneta's snazziest tie offerings.

Rocky wears so many ties, in fact, he even ordered a bespoke trompe l'oeil necktie shirt from indie label Spencer Badu. In fact, neckties are so much the moment, that there's even a mini-boom in DIY designers creating faux tie tees. To tie for!

Speaking of Bottega, its Spring/Summer 2025 show also showed saucy suits some major love, breathing some new life into the state of being suited and booted.

But it's not just the rich and famous who are getting busy with this trend. On TikTok, suits are having their own moment, with user putting their own swag to the business-leaning trend.

Again, as the temps drop, women are wearing the dressed-up look best.

Forget about sweater weather.

This is necktie, blazer, and sweater vest season.