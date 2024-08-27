Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Jordan's Frankenstein Sneaker Is Its Best-Looking Hybrid in a While

Written by Morgan Smith

The Nike lab has recently produced some solid Frankenstein creations, from trail-ready dad shoes to effortless mashups of the greatest Jordan models.

Indeed, the Air Jordan 2/3 launched earlier this year as an expected treat from the Beaverton headquarters. The low-rise sneaker seamlessly blends the second and third Jordan sneakers into one single shoe, resulting in a hybrid oozing recognizable details in a simple but tasteful way.

Like there's no denying the sleek, luxury-level upper pulled from the premium Air Jordan 2. At the same time, Air Jordan 3 fans can easily identify those borrowed Air-infused soles.

What's more, the Jordan 2/3 sneaker continues to boast timeless paint jobs, like "Varsity Red" and "Cement Grey." The schemes are also quite clever in the sense that some have graced both the Jordan 2 and Jordan 3 in the past.

The Jordan 2/3's beauty only grows as the sneaker embraces even more stunning colorways, like this forthcoming "Black/Metallic Silver." On the latest, black shades completely dominate the crisp pebbled upper and thick Air sole, while silver strikes elsewhere as a contrasting detail.

In case you're looking to up your hybrid Jordan game, the Jordan 2/3 is now up for grabs at Shoe Palace. Several sizes are already sold out (no surprises there), so I'd act fast if I were you.

Shop Air Jordan 2/3

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
