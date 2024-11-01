An Old-School New Balance Classic Is Quietly Enjoying an Overdue Revival

New Balance is good for a classic Renaissance moment.

And no, not in the Beyoncé kind of way. In the bringing a beloved sneaker silhouette back into prominence kind of way.

The latest sneaker to get New Balance's revival treatment is the New Balance 475, not to be confused with the 574, even though the sneakers look a lot alike.

In collaboration with END. Clothing, New Balance is releasing a totally meshed-out 475.

The "Moonbeam" 475, available on END.'s website for $125, has a mega-luxe suede overlay and reflective adornments, all atop a rugged lug sole.

It's a creamy classic with a few pops of color throughout. Simple yet effective.

In fact, it's this same simplicity that gives the 475, which first released in the '80s, its enduring charm, making them the perfect canvas for invigorated renewals.

AURALEE certainly thinks so. The Japanese fashion brand sent a grayed-out pair of 475 sneakers down the runway for their Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Aimé Leon Dore also has a few iterations of the vintage sneaker, including a particularly delightful green and cream colorway.

So even though the New Balance 475 may not have the same notoriety as some of the brand's more popular dad shoes like the 990 or the Miu Miu-favored 574, it's still a darn good shoe.