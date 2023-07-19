Cartier Recruits BTS' V (And His 'Magnetic Gaze') As Brand Ambassador

The BTS boys keep winning. Over the past year, the K-pop group's seven members — equally beloved by their scores of enthusiastic fans — have become a hot commodity among luxury brands looking to stay at the forefront of youth culture.

On Wednesday, Cartier crowned BTS singer Kim "V" Taehyung its new brand ambassador. To kick off his new gig, the musician and heartthrob stars in a campaign for Cartier's Panthère de Cartier collection, a range of jewelry, watches, and accessories inspired by the grace of the (you guessed it) panther.

In a press release, Cartier cited V's "magnetic gaze" as a perfect match for the feline collection. "V follows his trajectory with the same determination as the panther," said Arnaud Carrez, Cartier's senior vice president and chief marketing. "A free spirit, both author and composer, he magnetizes an entire generation as a soloist and member of the group BTS."

This isn't V's first rodeo. The artist joined CELINE as a brand ambassador in March, following his appearance at the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 runway show (unsurprisingly, his attendance caused quite a commotion in Paris).

V isn't the only one making an impression on luxury fashion — his bandmates are closing brand deals left and right, too. This year alone, RM signed with Bottega Veneta as brand ambassador, SUGA joined Valentino, Jungkook took Calvin Klein to new heights, and Jimin sparkled in a Tiffany & Co. campaign.

Things are paying off for all parties involved. BTS fans reportedly crashed Cartier's website and bought out all remaining stock of the $26,700 necklace V is pictured wearing in his Panthère campaign.