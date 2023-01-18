Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
BTS & BLACKPINK Fans Battle Over Whose Idol CELINE Most Adores

Written by Highsnobiety in Style

Ask CELINE whether it prefers BTS or BLACKPINK and the luxury house would likely find it impossible to choose between the two. After all, BTS member Kim "V" Taehyung is a friend of CELINE creative director Hedi Slimane and BLACKPINK's Lisa is a CELINE ambassador and model. But neither BTS' Army of stans nor BLACKPINK's Blinks are willing to budge: either Taehyung or Lisa is the biggest CELINE fan and that's that.

The debate began, as so many do, on Twitter, where fan pages reshared a snippet from a listicle about 2022's biggest fashion moments, which mentioned the immense crowds drawn by the arrivals of both LISA and Taehyung to CELINE's Spring/Summer 2023 show.

That article was published on December 16 but, for some reason, it again made the rounds on stan Twitter nearly a month later, on January 16.

The reshare coincided with Valentino's January 17 appointment of BTS member Suga as its latest ambassador (Suga most recently modeled the Valentino Essentials campaign, foreshadowing the announcement).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In response to the resurfaced article, BTS and BLACKPINK stans inexplicably began duking it out as to which of their ultra-famous idols was actually the best CELINE representative, as if it's some sort of competition (to be fair, .

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

On Taehyung's side, BTS Army members asserted that the singer received preferential treatment from Hedi Slimane, like a private plane, extra-expensive hotel room, and personal meet-and-greet with the reclusive Slimane.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Lisa's adherents, however, dispute some of the claims and make some of their own, pointing to the perceived media value of Lisa's CELINE co-signs (which include a runway appearances) as overriding factors in the BLACKPINK star's dominance.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
In fact, the private jet argument is a particular sticking point.

Some believe that Lisa is the singular reason for CELINE's international popularity, others find it hard to believe that anyone other than Taehyung is worth CELINE's time.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Neither side is giving an inch, unsurprisingly, and the bizarre argument will likely end as quickly as it began.

The only substantial stance to take away from the entire debacle is really just that BTS' members are quickly getting snapped up by luxury houses as brand ambassadors.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.
Though the K-pop group is currently on hiatus while some members devote time to mandatory South Korean military service, BTS was always LVMH's first favorite, having repped a variety of its brands, like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Berluti.

