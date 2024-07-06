Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Joe Freshgoods Took New Balance's Super Chunky Dad Shoes to the Tone Zone

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's a Joe Freshgoods x New Balance summer, folks. Following leaks of a red dad sneaker, the Chicago designer quietly confirmed rumors to be true, revealing a second, unseen colorway to his newest New Balance sneakers.

As with previous collabs, Joe Freshgoods previewed his New Balance 990v6 sneakers via a signature JFG photo dump on Instagram. Between snapshots from his cookout in Paris and Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show, Mr. Freshgoods generously slipped in a pic of a fresh powder blue New Balance 990 shoe.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Like the red pair leaked in June, Joe Freshgoods' blue New Balance 990v6 sneakers look like they were painted entirely with a single pastel blue, resulting in a clean, monochromatic look.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Another bright note: Joe Freshgoods' preview offered better looks at the New Balance sneaker's details, showcasing the signature JFG stamp on the heel plus additional airy and plush textures. We also got a great view of the 990's traditional big ol' sole and heel, realized the JFG way.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

In his Instagram photo dump, a.k.a. the grande New Balance collab teaser, Joe Freshgoods wrote, "Busiest summer of my life. Don't bother me after July. But until then, we ball."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The New Balance collaborator hasn't provided an official drop date just yet, but it sounds like we could see Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v6 sneakers release sometime in July. Hopefully!

Regardless, the JFG hive is already buzzing over the chonky, summery dad shoes: "Here we go again!"

Shop New Balance 990v6
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • New Balance's Pistachio Dad Shoe Actually Goes Nuts
  • Stone Island Created New Balance’s Softest Sneaker Ever
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • New Balance’s Beautiful “Porcelain” Dad Shoe Is England-Made Art
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now