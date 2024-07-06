Joe Freshgoods Took New Balance's Super Chunky Dad Shoes to the Tone Zone

It's a Joe Freshgoods x New Balance summer, folks. Following leaks of a red dad sneaker, the Chicago designer quietly confirmed rumors to be true, revealing a second, unseen colorway to his newest New Balance sneakers.

As with previous collabs, Joe Freshgoods previewed his New Balance 990v6 sneakers via a signature JFG photo dump on Instagram. Between snapshots from his cookout in Paris and Pharrell's Louis Vuitton show, Mr. Freshgoods generously slipped in a pic of a fresh powder blue New Balance 990 shoe.

Like the red pair leaked in June, Joe Freshgoods' blue New Balance 990v6 sneakers look like they were painted entirely with a single pastel blue, resulting in a clean, monochromatic look.

Another bright note: Joe Freshgoods' preview offered better looks at the New Balance sneaker's details, showcasing the signature JFG stamp on the heel plus additional airy and plush textures. We also got a great view of the 990's traditional big ol' sole and heel, realized the JFG way.

In his Instagram photo dump, a.k.a. the grande New Balance collab teaser, Joe Freshgoods wrote, "Busiest summer of my life. Don't bother me after July. But until then, we ball."

The New Balance collaborator hasn't provided an official drop date just yet, but it sounds like we could see Joe Freshgoods' New Balance 990v6 sneakers release sometime in July. Hopefully!

Regardless, the JFG hive is already buzzing over the chonky, summery dad shoes: "Here we go again!"