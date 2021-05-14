Casablanca & New Balance Are Back With a Double Dose

Brand: Casablanca x New Balance

Model: 327 and 237

Release Date: May 21

Price: $195 (327) and $170 (237)

Buy: Casablanca

What We’re Saying: Casablanca has already released three collaborations with New Balance featuring the 327, and another is on the way. The Charaf Tajer-helmed brand unveiled a fourth take on the silhouette this week, giving us our first look at the "Red Monogram" edition.

The new colorway closely resembles the overall look of Casablanca's most recent 327 release from February of this year. The monogram print once again appears at the toe and heel, here in red and green. The upper of the sneaker is crafted from white perforated leather to aid in breathability, while the large N branding emerges in red leather (with a green trim) on the side. Suede is then utilized on the eyestays to add to the premium construction.

Casablanca helped New Balance bring the 327 into the limelight upon releasing its first collab back in April of 2020. Two drops later, and here we are with a fourth release.

Similar to the previous delivery, the Casablanca x New Balance 327 "Red Monogram" will arrive alongside a matching 237 on May 21 through casablancaparis.com. A global release is to follow on May 28.

Shop more New Balance at Highsnobiety Shop below.

