Joe Freshgoods & New Balance's Chunky Sneakers Are Boldly Colored Bangers

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

One thing you can expect from any Joe Freshgoods x New Balance sneaker is color. And lots of it. 

The Chicago-born designer (real name Joe Robinson) and Boston-based sportswear giant’s longstanding collaborative output is filled with sneakers in bold and beautiful colorways (with the odd monochrome exception) and their latest release is amongst the most striking yet.

Joe Freshgoods has cast his eye on New Balance's 990v6 sneaker, a chunky, highly-cushioned new addition to the brand’s iconic series of 990 sneakers.

The two-part sneaker release takes the bulky silhouette and gives it two single-color makeovers titled “Prom Blue” and “Paris Red” — the latter being reminiscent of YEEZY’s Red October releases.

News of the arrival of these two sneakers is not new for those who frequent Joe Freshgoods' Instagram page. The designer likes to tease his upcoming projects on his social media and the blue-hued sneaker was first presented to his followers weeks ago in a candid photo. (Meanwhile, its red counterpart was leaked online.) However, what does come as a surprise is that the shoes arrive alongside an art exhibition.

A Friend Named Cousin is an art exhibition curated by Joe Freshgoods including work from artists such as Jewel Ham, Goldie Williams, and Teoni Hinds. The exhibition will be hosted at the Les filles du calvaire gallery in Paris from July 26 to July 30 with the Joe Freshgoods x New Balance collection releasing at the exhibition space on July 27.

It’s not yet known whether the release will end up available online. With the world’s eyes on Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, several excellent sneaker releases are, unfortunately, only being released for those in the City of Lights

