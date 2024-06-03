Excited for Stone Island x New Balance? Get Ready To Be Double Excited

New Balance and Stone Island have finally announced the news we've been waiting patiently for: the official release date of its collaborative 574 Legacy sneakers.

On May 24, the two brands started teasing the follow-up to its popular sneaker collaboration of last year. And then, it followed up this huge announcement with… over a week of radio silence.

Leaked images and unverified release information started circulating but New Balance and Stone Island remained tight-lipped.

Now, they have unveiled official information about the upcoming collaboration including the release date and, more surprisingly, the announcement of a second colorway.

Starting with the release date, these shoes will launch on June 12th in selected Stone Island stores and online for those who register for a Stone Island account before June 5 at 3 pm CET. Meanwhile, Chinese mainland customers will get early access to the shoes via the official Stone Island WeChat store mini program.

This early release will be followed by a global one on June 14 at select retailers including the Highsnobiety Shop (be sure to download the Highsnobiety iOS App to get first dibs on the collaborative sneakers).

Contrary to what was presented in the original teaser images for this drop, there’ll not only be a military-green colorway available as part of this collaboration. Yes, a surprise second colorway is included.

Contrasting its dark-colored counterpart, the second colorway has grey outer panels with mustard yellow ripstop emerging from beneath it.

Both colorways draw from Stone Island’s rich materials archives from 1987 to 1989. The nubuck takes take cues from an archive shell jacket released in AW88/89 created entirely in a layer of heat-sealed PVC, the textured New Balance “N” logo is taken from the rubber elbow patch of an SS88 raw canvas blouson, and an iridescent short parka from AW88/89 inspired the nylon tongue and terry collar.

Stone Island has a strong following of archive fashion enthusiasts all of whom nerd out on the details behind each fabric development in its early years under founder Massimo Osti. These archive-inspired fabrics are bound to sit well with that crowd, as is the Stone Island Compass logo patch on the tongue, inspired by an archival badge with green stitching.

These are sneakers developed to appease die-hard Stone Island fans. You don’t need to be Stone Island-obsessed to appreciate these techy New Balance dad shoes, but it certainly helps.