A Timepiece So Tough, You Can Bathe With It

Casio’s watches are famously tough. Its G-Shock range is armored with enough strength for military use and even its signature F-91W model is famously durable despite its affordable price point.

But the Casio CPP-002 watch might blow them both out of the water, which is surprising given its unassuming toy-like build. The watch doesn’t even wear a normal strap, instead fitted to a spiraling elastic band.

Don’t let the playful look of the CPP-002 fool you, though. This watch can go where most others can’t.

This Casio watch is purpose-built to withstand temperatures of up to 100 degrees Celsius (that’s 212°F or the temperature where water boils), meaning you can wear it to the sauna, as was intended, or the bath or the jacuzzi — the possibilities are (almost) endless!

However, there are stipulations.

Casio recommends no more than 15 minutes at a time to prevent skin burns. Well, you shouldn't stay in the sauna that long, anyways.

The CPP-002 isn’t only one of Casio’s most durable watches (despite only weighing 24.5 grams), it’s also one of the brand’s most elusive.

After a round of crowdfunding on the Japanese site Makuake, the CPP-002 was released exclusively in Japan last year. Now the watch is returning for ¥16,500 (around $108), though still in very limited numbers and still only in Japan. Truly the rest of the world has yet to catch up to onsen culture.

