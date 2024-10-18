Bag It Up! PORTER & Zenith Made an Ultra-Rare Military Twofer
PORTER and Zenith aren't breaking new ground with their collaborative watches but their extremely scarce Pilot timepieces do arguably own the air.
It's in the bag. A specially designed PORTER bag, that is, created for this particular collaboration.
PORTER remixed two Zenith Pilot watches in "khaki ceramic," according to a press release, upgrading the Pilot Automatic and Pilot Big Date Flyback chronograph with customizable bands laden with PORTER's signature patch logo.
It's a classy look, one that fits tremendously well within PORTER's semi-militaristic wheelhouse.
Yes, PORTER's trademark green nylon (with orange interior) is a direct reference to military bomber jackets worn by — indeed! — pilots, which makes the PORTER x Zenith collection a smart pairing.
And the special PORTER bag designed for the collection is a smart, shoulder-friendly revamp of the military helmet bag that PORTER has produced for decades.
LVMH-owned Zenith further seals the deal, as PORTER has previously partnered with LVMH labels like Fendi, so there's a precedent here.
But PORTER hasn't partnered with an LVMH accessories imprint, though it has produced watches with the likes of G-SHOCK and Seiko (through the Porter Classic line).
This one's for the real PORTER heads and Zenith devotees, to be sure: both PORTER x Zenith watches are exclusively available in 500-piece editions.
