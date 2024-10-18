Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Bag It Up! PORTER & Zenith Made an Ultra-Rare Military Twofer

Written by Aerin Daniel in Watches
PORTER and Zenith aren't breaking new ground with their collaborative watches but their extremely scarce Pilot timepieces do arguably own the air.

It's in the bag. A specially designed PORTER bag, that is, created for this particular collaboration.

PORTER remixed two Zenith Pilot watches in "khaki ceramic," according to a press release, upgrading the Pilot Automatic and Pilot Big Date Flyback chronograph with customizable bands laden with PORTER's signature patch logo.

It's a classy look, one that fits tremendously well within PORTER's semi-militaristic wheelhouse.

Yes, PORTER's trademark green nylon (with orange interior) is a direct reference to military bomber jackets worn by — indeed! — pilots, which makes the PORTER x Zenith collection a smart pairing.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

And the special PORTER bag designed for the collection is a smart, shoulder-friendly revamp of the military helmet bag that PORTER has produced for decades.

LVMH-owned Zenith further seals the deal, as PORTER has previously partnered with LVMH labels like Fendi, so there's a precedent here.

But PORTER hasn't partnered with an LVMH accessories imprint, though it has produced watches with the likes of G-SHOCK and Seiko (through the Porter Classic line).

This one's for the real PORTER heads and Zenith devotees, to be sure: both PORTER x Zenith watches are exclusively available in 500-piece editions.

