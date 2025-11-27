Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Who Says Tough Watches Can't Be Beautiful?

Written by Tom Barker in Style
beautiful people
1 / 3

The G-Shock x Beautiful People GM-S2110BP-5A looks like it’s a well-worn luxurious leather watch. In reality, it’s the opposite. 

Here, Beautiful People, a Japanese label known for its refined clothing in muted hues, brought some of its signature sophistication to G-Shock’s typically tough timepieces without compromising on functionality.

Shop G-Shock

Of the many watches in Casio’s G-Shock line, known to be shock-resistant and generally rugged enough for military use, the GM-S2110 is admittedly already quite elegant. The slim octagonal metal case and sleek resin band are less imposing than the more heavy-duty G-Shocks. But still, it took some effort for Beautiful People to spruce it up.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collaborative watch wears a gold dial and case, textured through a hairline finish and subtly contrasted in silver. On the band, bio-based resin is printed to look like brown leather, a quietly gorgeous and obviously clever piece of trompe l'oeil that inspired the watch’s tagline: “Brand-new, already broken in.⁠”

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

For G-Shock, an imprint synonymous with tech-heavy timepieces reinforced through bulky rubber bumpers, this mix of “leather” and metals is distinctly more luxurious. But it is just that, a luxurious look. This thing is as tough as anything else bearing the G-Shock name.

beautiful people
1 / 3

The watch, available from Casio’s website in December for ¥38,500 (around $246), has the same rugged build, 200-meter water resistance, and lightweight resin band as the regular GM-S2110. Beautiful People just made it more, well, beautiful.

Shop New Arrivals
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Timepiece So Tough, You Can Bathe With It
  • These Full-Metal G-SHOCKs Push Casio to the Next Level
  • This Iridescent G-SHOCK Is a Sunset on Your Wrist
  • Our Favorite Watches to Buy for Less Than $200
What To Read Next
  • This Is the Right Way to Sneakerize a Boot
  • Who Says Tough Watches Can't Be Beautiful?
  • Leica’s $7,790 Camera Only Shoots in Black & White
  • A Century Later, the Montblanc Meisterstück Still Wins
  • ASICS SportsStyle TOOK US TO JAPAN
  • Here's How You Make the Fanciest Converse of All Time (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now