Who Says Tough Watches Can't Be Beautiful?

The G-Shock x Beautiful People GM-S2110BP-5A looks like it’s a well-worn luxurious leather watch. In reality, it’s the opposite.

Here, Beautiful People, a Japanese label known for its refined clothing in muted hues, brought some of its signature sophistication to G-Shock’s typically tough timepieces without compromising on functionality.

Of the many watches in Casio’s G-Shock line, known to be shock-resistant and generally rugged enough for military use, the GM-S2110 is admittedly already quite elegant. The slim octagonal metal case and sleek resin band are less imposing than the more heavy-duty G-Shocks. But still, it took some effort for Beautiful People to spruce it up.

The collaborative watch wears a gold dial and case, textured through a hairline finish and subtly contrasted in silver. On the band, bio-based resin is printed to look like brown leather, a quietly gorgeous and obviously clever piece of trompe l'oeil that inspired the watch’s tagline: “Brand-new, already broken in.⁠”

For G-Shock, an imprint synonymous with tech-heavy timepieces reinforced through bulky rubber bumpers, this mix of “leather” and metals is distinctly more luxurious. But it is just that, a luxurious look. This thing is as tough as anything else bearing the G-Shock name.

The watch, available from Casio’s website in December for ¥38,500 (around $246), has the same rugged build, 200-meter water resistance, and lightweight resin band as the regular GM-S2110. Beautiful People just made it more, well, beautiful.

