CdG’s New ASICS Are an Explosion of Color

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

ASICS has had a manic start to 2024.

Just over one-month into the new year and already the Japanese sportswear label has released sneaker collaborations with names like KENZO, BEAMS, and C.P. Company, and revealed a handful of upcoming drops alongside Doublet and long-time collaborator, Kiko Kostadinov.

Fear not, though, because the ASICS fun isn't stopping there after images of three new collaborative COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT sneakers began taking over my timeline on February 2.

Despite arriving in three bold colorways – red, blue, and green — the branding that adorns the collaborative ASICS x CdG sneakers are actually anything but.

The Business Fashion

Truth be told, aside from a co-branded footbed and ASICS’ archetypal motif on the sneaker’s side, the sneakers are actually kinda subtle.

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, mind, not least because the last time ASICS and COMME des GARÇONS SHIRT teamed up back in 2022 for takes on the former’s OC Runner and Japan S, it was much the same approach.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Still, when ASICS’ silhouettes are that good and you can simply add your logo to a colorway of your choice, why would you want to change anything?

C.P. Company didn't when it released its GEL-QUANTUM 360 VIII, nor did NIGO and KENZO with its colorful GEL-Kayano 20.

Frankly, if you thought ASICS was about to slow down and take a breather following a frenzied January, think again, because if anything, everyone's favorite Japanese sports label is actually taking things up another notch. Just you wait.

