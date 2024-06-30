Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
ASICS' Reborn Sneakers Look Good Enough to Skate In

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

ASICS started the year off strong with fresh drop-offs of familiar favorites and the introduction of newbies like the GEL-TERRAIN. The brand's incredible 2024 advances with the revival of its retro Skyhand shoes.

The Skyhand's comeback is just getting started, and the model already has collaborations lined up. ICYMI: Danish design brand HAY just recently unleashed a pack of pastel spins on the shoes.

At the same time, we're still patiently waiting for COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's luxurious team-up, scheduled for the fall season.

Regarding in-line offerings, ASICS cooked up stunning Skyhand sneakers in Midnight Plum and Cilantro green colorways. Heads up: be ready to catch them soon at ASICS and retailers.

ASICS' Skyhand OG sneaker is a special blend of 1990s nostalgia and modern comfort. The low-rise sneaker still maintains its slender handball shoe personality, but admittedly, it also looks good enough to skate in.

The ASICS Skyhand OG stands out with its skate-like appearance, similar to other slimmed-out skate shoes like the ASICS Gel-Flexkee or even VANS AVE 2.0s.

Like those shoes, the ASICS Skyhand OG is quite the beauty inside and out. For starters, the ASICS sneaker offers a new suede exterior with sleek hints and branding moments.

Underneath the stylish upgrades, the ASICS Skyhand promises a comfy experience. With a semi-plush tongue, cozy-looking lining, and a cushy gum base, it supplies a comfortable ride that sneaker enthusiasts will probably appreciate.

Who knows? Maybe skaters will enjoy them, too. Don't be surprised if you catch these beauties at the next sesh.

Shop ASICS Skyhand OG
Morgan Smith
