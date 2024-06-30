ASICS' Reborn Sneakers Look Good Enough to Skate In
ASICS started the year off strong with fresh drop-offs of familiar favorites and the introduction of newbies like the GEL-TERRAIN. The brand's incredible 2024 advances with the revival of its retro Skyhand shoes.
The Skyhand's comeback is just getting started, and the model already has collaborations lined up. ICYMI: Danish design brand HAY just recently unleashed a pack of pastel spins on the shoes.
At the same time, we're still patiently waiting for COMME des GARÇONS HOMME's luxurious team-up, scheduled for the fall season.
Regarding in-line offerings, ASICS cooked up stunning Skyhand sneakers in Midnight Plum and Cilantro green colorways. Heads up: be ready to catch them soon at ASICS and retailers.
ASICS' Skyhand OG sneaker is a special blend of 1990s nostalgia and modern comfort. The low-rise sneaker still maintains its slender handball shoe personality, but admittedly, it also looks good enough to skate in.
The ASICS Skyhand OG stands out with its skate-like appearance, similar to other slimmed-out skate shoes like the ASICS Gel-Flexkee or even VANS AVE 2.0s.
Like those shoes, the ASICS Skyhand OG is quite the beauty inside and out. For starters, the ASICS sneaker offers a new suede exterior with sleek hints and branding moments.
Underneath the stylish upgrades, the ASICS Skyhand promises a comfy experience. With a semi-plush tongue, cozy-looking lining, and a cushy gum base, it supplies a comfortable ride that sneaker enthusiasts will probably appreciate.
Who knows? Maybe skaters will enjoy them, too. Don't be surprised if you catch these beauties at the next sesh.