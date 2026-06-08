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Nike’s Beautifully Woven Dunk Is a No-Stress Zone

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has designed a new woven Dunk Low sneaker that's not only summer-ready but the ultimate stress-free flex.

The latest Dunks are quite literally baskets for the feet, featuring two-tone woven overlays. It also has classic leather overlays, as normally seen on the versatile model.

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Moreover, Nike reimagined its branding to looker even softer. At the same time, the Dunk also comes with a keychain that reads "Wind down, feet up." Between the accessory and the intertwined uppers, these Dunks are clearly all about relaxation and breezy summer vibes.

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Nike has made woven Dunks in the past, including pairs hand-weaved with Harris Tweed (FYI, the collab briefly returned this year). But the latest woven Dunks are the most chill of them all, dressed in an icy "Hydrogren Blue," at that.

Speaking of which, the blue woven Dunk Low sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for around $127. It'll be joined by a second "Light Clear Blue" colorway, which is expected to drop sometime this summer.

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Maybe it's just me, but these Dunks scream "don't worry, be happy." More like, don't worry, just do it.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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