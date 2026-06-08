Nike’s Beautifully Woven Dunk Is a No-Stress Zone

Nike has designed a new woven Dunk Low sneaker that's not only summer-ready but the ultimate stress-free flex.

The latest Dunks are quite literally baskets for the feet, featuring two-tone woven overlays. It also has classic leather overlays, as normally seen on the versatile model.

Moreover, Nike reimagined its branding to looker even softer. At the same time, the Dunk also comes with a keychain that reads "Wind down, feet up." Between the accessory and the intertwined uppers, these Dunks are clearly all about relaxation and breezy summer vibes.

Nike has made woven Dunks in the past, including pairs hand-weaved with Harris Tweed (FYI, the collab briefly returned this year). But the latest woven Dunks are the most chill of them all, dressed in an icy "Hydrogren Blue," at that.

Nike

Speaking of which, the blue woven Dunk Low sneakers are now available on Nike Japan's website for around $127. It'll be joined by a second "Light Clear Blue" colorway, which is expected to drop sometime this summer.

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Maybe it's just me, but these Dunks scream "don't worry, be happy." More like, don't worry, just do it.

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