CELINE Makes the Bougiest 'Bougies'

Smell that? CELINE's scented candle collection is (almost) here. On October 28, the French maison will expand its Haute Parfumerie line with a collection of ultra-luxe candles created by Hedi Slimane.

The range includes six scents: L'Inventaire, Palimpseste, Papiers Froissés, Tambour Noir, Grands Lys, and Nightclubbing, fragrances that retain the powdery base emblematic of CELINE's perfume line, loved by both Presley Gerber and BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Despite their common ground, the candles offer a spread of olfactive experiences: green (Grands Lys), amber (Nightclubbing), woody (Papiers Froissés, L'Inventaire), gourmand (Tambour Noir) and floral (Palimpseste).

In typical Slimane fashion, the candles feature all the flourishes you'd expect from a house as luxurious as CELINE. Limited to 1,000 editions each, the works of wax are crafted by an anonymous artisan trained in both the art of candle-making and perfumery.

"This dual experience allows him to prepare a made-to-measure formula of six to seven waxes and oils for each perfume concentrate," a press release explains. "He also adapts the diameter of the cotton wick in order to optimize the olfactory reproduction and diffusion of each candle."

(Raise your hand if, before now, you were totally ignorant to the nuances of candle-making.)

Much like CELINE offers $890 crocodile skin carrying cases for its perfumes, the candles ($95 each) will be sold alongside a selection of accessories: a silver snuffer ($142), a wick trimmer ($46), and a candle lid ($176).

Incidentally, the French word for candle is bougie — with its latest offering, CELINE seems to translate the term quite literally. Come Friday, you can shop the world's bougiest bougies at CELINE's website.