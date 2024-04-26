CELINE's New Perfume, Its First in 2 Years, Is a Sweet Treat

CELINE's Haute Parfumerie line, a favorite among diehard fragrance fans, is introducing a new scent for the first time in two years.

Zouzou, releasing on June 20, takes its name from a French term of endearment that translates to "baby" or "darling." For Hedi Slimane, CELINE's creative director (who may be preparing to leave the house, according to reports), the word "zouzou" is best embodied by pop-cultural icons of the '60s — think Jean Seberg (one of director Jean-Luc Godard's many muses), Nico of The Velvet Underground, and Françoise Sagan, a French novelist and screenwriter.

"Zouzou brushes the portraits of these heroines and their carefree lightheartedness," a press release for the perfume explains. "As the notes unfold, the spirit of a Parisian teenage girl delicately materializes."

That leads us to the notes: in line with perfumery's edible inclinations, Zouzou features top notes of caramel, as well as benzoin and tonka bean, two ingredients that have a sweet, vanilla-like odor. Musk, patchouli, and labdanum (a type of resin) add depth and richness, ensuring the scent doesn't verge saccharine.

While Zouzou is definitely a gourmand, it's not ostentatiously edible. Some perfumes are photorealistic copy-pastes of baked goods and other decadent desserts, but Zouzou is fairly understated — in fact, I would classify it as a skin scent above all else.

The announcement of the upcoming fragrance follows the news that CELINE will expand into cosmetics, a first for the house. The brand will start by rolling out a lipstick collection this fall, followed by mascaras, eyeliners, powders, and nail polish.