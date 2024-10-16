Fashion's Sexiest Beauty Launch Is Finally Here

Seven months after announcing its expansion into makeup, CELINE has launched its first cosmetic product: Rouge Triomphe, an ultra-luxe take on a classic red lipstick.

Rouge Triomphe is now available at the brand's boutiques. Priced at $75, it's certainly an investment — that said, no detail went unnoticed under former creative director Hedi Slimane's watchful eye. In a universally flattering shade of crimson, the lipstick bullet — encased in refillable, gold tube — is embossed with the maison's instantly recognizable "Triomphe" logo.

For those who want to take things to the next level, CELINE is also offering a gold lip brush (travel-sized for on the go reapplication) and a makeup pouch crafted from Triomphe-printed canvas and leather.

This is just the beginning for CELINE Beauté, a venture developed during Slimane's tenure at the house (in case you missed it, he stepped down in early October and will be succeeded by Michael Rider, a former Ralph Lauren designer).

In January, CELINE will introduce 14 new satin-finish shades spanning the spectrum from peachy nudes to rich browns. A new selection of beauty products will be introduced each season — customers can expect additional lip products as well as offerings for the eyes, face, and nails.

CELINE launched a fragrance line in 2019 that has since won over a stable of fans, from luxury fashion devotees to perfume connoisseurs. The brand's foray into makeup will give those who might not be in the market for a bag or coat another way to discover the house.

Already, CELINE Beauté is charming the right crowd. The inaugural face of the collection is Ever Anderson, daughter of fashion and beauty icon Milla Jovovich — and a budding tastemaker in her own right.