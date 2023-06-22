Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

The Beauty & Bewilderment of Central Cee Making the XXL Freshman Class

in CultureWords By Sam Cole

Like it or not, the feeling right now is that Central Cee is unstoppable. In the past month, he's skyrocketed to new heights alongside fellow UK rapper Dave with their smash hit "Sprinter" before it was announced he'd be joining his US counterparts in the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. A huge moment in his career and for UK music, but why is it happening now?

Central Cee's rise to the top of the game has been nothing short of a spectacle. From fronting Jacquemus campaigns to snatching the spotlight as a Highsnobiety cover star, every star in Cench's sky has aligned to make him one of the biggest faces in UK music, so much so that his influence has extended across borders, bringing him into US orbit.

While his current level of stardom may feel like the result of three years of music and exposure, beginning with the release of "Day In The Life" in 2020, this couldn't be further from the truth.

As many UK music fans have pointed out in response to the announcement that Central Cee will be joining the ranks of GloRilla in this year's XXL Freshman Class, the star's music journey started long before 2020.

Many remember him from his 2015 Street Heat freestyle or feature on AJ Tracey's star-studded "Spirit Bomb" remix in 2016; tracks that showcase a style that's a stark contrast from the Central Cee of today.

It took a complete 360 in his personal style as well as his delivery and cadence in music to beget the success he enjoys today as a result of "Day In The Life," "Loading," and recent hits like "Sprinter" and "Doja," and yet, the work he put into music since he was a teenager shouldn't go overlooked; without it, this evolution would be impossible.

Given the years of graft and fine-tuning required to transform Cench into a star, there's no doubt that he's well deserving of the accolades he's receiving; however, it's fair to see why many find bemusement in his appointment on the XXL Freshman Class list as, in Cench's own words, "I'm not really a newcomer though."

One thing's for sure; there's definitely beauty in seeing a UK artist at the top of their game given recognition on one of hip-hop's quintessential, well-respected lists, especially given the fact the Central Cee is the first since Stefflon Don in 2018.

As "Sprinter" continues to smash streaming records and garner huge international attention for both Central Cee and Dave, the 2023 XXL Freshman Class list is yet another positive indication of the respect UK music is gaining overseas.

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The Beauty & Bewilderment of Central Cee Making the XXL Freshman Class

    Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Not In Paris 5, Acne Studios & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    MSCHF Met Crocs at Rick Owens (?!)

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    At Pitti Uomo, Eli Russell Linnetz Released His Inner Kim Jones

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    From The Outskirts of Paris, This School Is Making Filmaking More Accessible

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    You Can't Just Read Our Winnie Harlow Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023