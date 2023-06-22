The Beauty & Bewilderment of Central Cee Making the XXL Freshman Class

Like it or not, the feeling right now is that Central Cee is unstoppable. In the past month, he's skyrocketed to new heights alongside fellow UK rapper Dave with their smash hit "Sprinter" before it was announced he'd be joining his US counterparts in the 2023 XXL Freshman Class. A huge moment in his career and for UK music, but why is it happening now?

Central Cee's rise to the top of the game has been nothing short of a spectacle. From fronting Jacquemus campaigns to snatching the spotlight as a Highsnobiety cover star, every star in Cench's sky has aligned to make him one of the biggest faces in UK music, so much so that his influence has extended across borders, bringing him into US orbit.

While his current level of stardom may feel like the result of three years of music and exposure, beginning with the release of "Day In The Life" in 2020, this couldn't be further from the truth.

As many UK music fans have pointed out in response to the announcement that Central Cee will be joining the ranks of GloRilla in this year's XXL Freshman Class, the star's music journey started long before 2020.

Many remember him from his 2015 Street Heat freestyle or feature on AJ Tracey's star-studded "Spirit Bomb" remix in 2016; tracks that showcase a style that's a stark contrast from the Central Cee of today.

It took a complete 360 in his personal style as well as his delivery and cadence in music to beget the success he enjoys today as a result of "Day In The Life," "Loading," and recent hits like "Sprinter" and "Doja," and yet, the work he put into music since he was a teenager shouldn't go overlooked; without it, this evolution would be impossible.

Given the years of graft and fine-tuning required to transform Cench into a star, there's no doubt that he's well deserving of the accolades he's receiving; however, it's fair to see why many find bemusement in his appointment on the XXL Freshman Class list as, in Cench's own words, "I'm not really a newcomer though."

One thing's for sure; there's definitely beauty in seeing a UK artist at the top of their game given recognition on one of hip-hop's quintessential, well-respected lists, especially given the fact the Central Cee is the first since Stefflon Don in 2018.

As "Sprinter" continues to smash streaming records and garner huge international attention for both Central Cee and Dave, the 2023 XXL Freshman Class list is yet another positive indication of the respect UK music is gaining overseas.