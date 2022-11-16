Central Cee & Jacquemus Get Cozy For Winter

If the last few years has taught me anything, it's to never be surprised by the world of fashion.

Yet, when I received news that London's Central Cee would be fronting the new Jacquemus "Neve World" winter campaign, I couldn't help but feel a little shocked — in a good way.

It's no secret that the 24 year old rapper — who attended the label's stunning "LE PAPIER" FW22 presentation in Arles, France, earlier this year — is an admirer of Simon Porte Jacquemus' namesake label, after being seen sporting countless garments from past collections. But the face of the brand’s new winter collection? No one saw that coming.

Jacquemus / Oliver Hadlee Pearch 1 / 2

For those not au fait with Central Cee (where the hell have you been?!), here's a little background info: following a handful of releases back in 2020, the London-born rapper burst into the limelight when he dropped his first mixtape “Wild West” in early 2021.

A clip of him rap-explaining UK slang on a Los Angeles radio station went viral earlier this year, which came soon after he revealed plans of a global tour which includes stops in the United States and Canada, before a traversing across Europe.

Now, following a big 2022, everyone is wanting a piece of the Central Cee pie — and who can blame them?!

Starring in the debut of Jacquemus' new winter category (which is available online now), Central Cee is captured clad in a cozy ensemble of vibrant apparel and accessories, comprising sweaters, scarfs, balaclavas, gloves, hats, and headbands, as well as various takes of the label's Nike Humara collaboration on-foot.

Jacquemus / Oliver Hadlee Pearch 1 / 3

And, if Central Cee for Jacquemus wasn’t enough to get behind for the time being, the French label has thrown in some equally-cozy canines alongside him, just for good measure. J'aime!