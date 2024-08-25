The Jordan Brand Is Resurrecting Seriously Classic Heat

When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, 2025, it'll probably feel like Christmas again for Nike fans. Why? It'll be a massive year for releases and comebacks, especially for the Jordan Brand.

With Michael Jordan's line of signature shoes celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, Nike is said to have tons of Jordan sneakers lined up for the birthday festivities. Of course, that includes drops for the model that started it all, the Jordan 1.

As we inch closer and closer to the new year, Nike's Jordan lineup keeps stacking to the ceiling. And this isn't even counting the collabs locked and sealed away until Nike feels the world is ready for them.

No canary Off-White™ x Air Jordan 1 Highs, sadly. But here's a taste of what's to come: a certain rule-breaking Jordan 1 and backboard-shattering shoes will supposedly make a return to the spotlight in 2025.

Air Jordan 1 "Bred"

According to sneaker leakers, Nike's Air Jordan 1 "Bred" sneakers will return in 2025. You can pinch, smack, and douse yourself with water all you want — the dream has finally come true.

The "Bred" colorway — originally rumored to be banned from the NBA for violating uniform rules — will return on the Air Jordan 1 '85 model, which is basically the closest we'll get to getting the OG 1985 build.

The 2025 comeback is also expected to feature quality materials and particular packaging, delivered by Nike on February 14 during the 2025 All-Star Weekend. Yes!

After silky satin takes and lustrous patent makeovers, the infamous icon will makes its comeback in what sounds like OG glory.

Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard"

Michael Jordan was quite literally the king of viral moments before viral moments were a thing, often taking over headlines with his crazy court stunts — like going up for a dunk and completely smashing the glass backboard. No joke.

The moment was so iconic Nike honored it with the classic Air Jordan 1 "Shattered Backboard." And now the legendary orange sneaker is getting another chance to live again.

The OG Jordan 1 will be landing in Nike in Fall 2025, reviving the famous bright orange, black, and white colorblocking inspired by Jordan's jersey worn during the celebrated dunk.

It's worth mentioning that the iconic "Shattered Backboard" colorway will be turning 10 in 2025, making the release extra special for the Jumpman heads. Hopefully, they can score this piece of history.

Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat"

And just like that, the Air Jordan 3 "Black Cat" is back, baby.

The blacked-out Jordan 3 — inspired by one of Jordan's many nicknames — is anticipated to feature a near-OG build. Prepare to (hopefully) relive those creamy nubuck uppers, shiny patent panels, and, of course, the famous elephant print.

It's safe to assume that the shoe's only non-black detail, the white Jordan branding on the outsole, will also be in view again.

The Jordan 3 "Black Cat" will be rereleasing next spring, it seems. However, I think these would make for a killer Halloween drop.

Either way, I have zero doubts that Nike fans will pounce on the Jordan 3 "Black Cat" when they hit shelves.

Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

Word on the street is that the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4, Jordan Brand's first-ever collaboration, will return to the world next summer.

In 2005, Nike and Undefeated delivered the Jordan 4 shoes in an incredibly tasteful (and super exclusive) colorway inspired by military flight jackets. The classic arrangement — smooth olive green textures and orange splashes — would later make up the crafty Jordan 4 "Olive."

Considered a super grail in the sneaker world, the Undefeated gem will return next year, hopefully in more widely available quantities.

Air Jordan 4 "White Cement"

Another solid drop for 2025 is the Air Jordan 4 "White Cement." Solid? Cement? See what I did there?

Anywho, expect the "White Cement" 4s to feature a close-to-original shape, wrapped in the familiar crisp white and speckled "cement" grey and black accents — a scheme also famously seen dressed the Jordan 3 and its reimagined variants.

Initially launched in 1989 and last seen in 2016 (it had a new Nike Air logo on the heel), the summer-ready Jordan 4 is due to drop again during the next warm season. Perfect timing.

Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic"

ICYMI: Nike is bringing back one of its most iconic Jordan 5 sneakers, the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic."

Part of the "Reimagined" series, the revived "Black Metallic" 5s will include a mixture of classic touches and twists. According to leaks, the sneakers will feature reflective piping throughout the upper, with white lace options like Michael Jordan's player exclusives.

After a 1990 debut and a few rereleases, the Air Jordan 5 "Black Metallic" sneaker will yet again hit shelves on February 15, 2025, during All-Star Weekend.

With two of the greatest Jordan sneakers making up the All-Star lineup (so far), the weekend is bound to be epic.

Air Jordan 5 "Grape" a.k.a "Fresh Prince"

Someone get Will Smith on the phone because the "Fresh Prince" Jordan 5 sneakers are back — well, in Summer 2025, that is.

The Air Jordan 5 "Grape," also known as the "Fresh Prince" colorway, will get another chance at life next year as the AJ5 model turns 35.

There are no official looks at the 2025 "Grape" 5s, but the shoe is predicted to largely resemble the OG, which Will Smith famously and frequently wore on his show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Fun fact: Smith's character was a big sneakerhead, often lacing up in several notable Jordans like the Jordan 11 "Columbia" and Jordan 7 "Hare."

Of course, fans never forgot those neat white Jordan 5s with their aqua blue "shark teeth" and purple accents.

Michael Jordan also wore them during his Wheaties ad moment, making the shoes even harder to ignore while pouring your morning bowl in the '90s.

Air Jordan 8 "Aqua"

Get ready because the Jordan 8 "Aqua" will make another splash in 2025, over 30 years after its 1993 debut.

Jordan 8 fans, prepare to cool off next summer when Nike brings the "Aqua" magic back during the sizzling hot season.

Although Jordan couldn't wear the model during the regular season due to uniform restrictions, the Jordan 8 still captured attention with its sleek, luxe design.

It was even more beautiful in its "Aqua" outfit, where velvety black moments swept the upper, including that unmistakable midfoot strap borrowed from Nike's Air Raid shoe.

As distinct purple and blue patterns took over the midsole, the Jordan 8 "Aqua" finished with a plush chenille Jumpman patch on the tongue, bringing the black, concord, and aqua tones together.

And now we'll be reliving this classic in the new year.

Air Jordan 9 "Cool Grey"

Nike's "Cool Grey" scheme has blessed us with some pretty iconic sneakers over the years, like the "Cool Grey" 11s and Jordan 4s. Add the "Cool Grey" 9s to the list, too.

There was only one time in Jordan's career when he laced up in the Air Jordan 9 shoes for an NBA game. Take a wild guess as to which colorway he wore: the Jordan 9 "Cool Grey," of course.

The Jordan 9 shoe offered a clean greyscale look featuring creamy moments and glossy patent textures. With a semi-stacked sole, the high-top basketball shoes rounded off with a big ol' "23" and practical pull tab on the heel.

Joining the 2025's breezy spring offerings, the Jordan 9 will bless the streets with its cool grey charm again.

Air Jordan 10 "Steel"

The Air Jordan 10 "Steel" dropped in 1994 during Michael Jordan's so-called "retirement" (he played in an all-star game that year). But like his iconic return to the court in 1995, the Air Jordan 10 is so back in 2025.

Sneaker leakers envision the shoe maintaining much of the classic tooling, like its slender shape, creamy white and white leather uppers, and grey fabric eyestays. Hopefully, the dual-toned sole will remain intact, too.

For the fans wondering, the answer is yes. The model will also bring back the OG toecap detail, which Nike removed from the shoe per the athlete's request.

Sorry, MJ, but the toecap lives in this revival!

Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game"

Get ready because flu game season is coming next year.

Many Jordan sneakers have a story to tell about the G.O.A.T. basketball player. But one of the more interesting ones hails from the Air Jordan 12 "Flu Game."

Jordan played Game 5 of the 1997 NBA finals while battling flu-like symptoms, which may have been brought on by food poisoning.

In Netflix's The Last Dance special, Jordan remembers several guys suspiciously delivering one box of pizza to the Bulls' hotel room. Other teammates passed on the eats, but Jordan grubbed away. And well, you know the rest (insert sick emoji face here).

Nonetheless, Jordan helped lead the team to victory against the Utah Jazz while laced up the recognizable black and red Jordan 12s.

The Jordan 12 "Flu Game" is supposedly crafted to OG specifications. If true, this will be a certified treat for longtime basketball fans and Jordan diehards.

Air Jordan 12 "Melo"

The Air Jordan 12 "Melo" is anticipated to release for the first time since its 2004 debut. The pairs were originally Carmelo Anthony's player-exclusive shoes during his Denver Nuggets days, but Nike anointed fans with a broader launch.

The Jordan 12 "Melo" shoes are arguably one of the iciest 12s ever. They feature flawless white padded leather uppers, while baby blue accents inform the shoe's perimeter and interior. The shoe also has shiny silver eyelets. Fresh.

According to leakers, the Jordan 12 "Melo" sneakers are scheduled to relaunch in April 2025. What a perfect time for the spring-worthy shoe make its way back into the game.

Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari"

Jordan was known for many things, including his tongue-out poses on the court, the world's most iconic shoe line, and expensive taste in cars. Some Jordan sneakers, like the Air Jordan 14 "Ferrari," are even designed to mirror some of his favorite sporty rides.

Said to be inspired by Jordan's Ferrari 550 Maranello, the Jordan 14s boasts luscious red suede throughout the upper and even features a yellow Jumpman badge playing on Ferrari's distinctive logo.

Capping off the luxury-level design, the Jordan 14 boasts a unique "shark teeth" design on the midsole, accompanied by a sparkling chrome plate detail.

Eleven years after its debut, the Jordan 14 "Ferrari" is expected to deliver more horsepower again in Summer 2025.