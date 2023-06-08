Everything You Missed in Dave & Central Cee's Chart-Topping "Sprinter" Music Video

UK residents, rejoice; we're in for a scorching hot summer. Sure, the weather's due to be decent if last year's anything to go by, but Central Cee and Dave have just ensured it's going to be one to remember with the release of their new single "Sprinter."

Five days ago, the pair connected on a track for the first time since the remix to AJ Tracey's "Spirit Bomb" in 2016 and immediately set social media alight. Since then, the video has amassed an enormous 12 million views, with sales projected to reach well over 40,000.

The event marked the first time that two of the hottest names (at the same time) in UK music have connected to deliver a shutdown; clearly, it's paying off.

After the year that Central Cee's had, including taking the reigns as a Highsnobiety cover star, we've been hungry for more, and with "Sprinter" and the four-track EP Split Decision, that hunger has certainly been satiated.

That aside, "Sprinter" is a video packed with goodies. As you'd expect, the 25-year-old duo took the occasion to flex, dropping gems and 'fits that you might have missed – don't worry, though; we did the digging for you.

Slawn's BeauBeaus Cafe

If you don't know SLAWN, where have you been? Currently charting as one of the most sought-after artists in London, SLAWN's works have appeared alongside Skepta's at Sotheby's, within a collaborative collection with KSUBI, in Meek Mill's jet, and pretty much anywhere else your eyes can wander.

This year, he stepped into the cafe game with a community-first hub in East London. Pull up – there's no telling who you might meet.

Ferrari F40

Perhaps the biggest flex in the video, the iconic Ferrari F40 is a true vintage beauty. Produced from 1987 to 1992, the vehicle was designed to celebrate the automotive brand's 40th anniversary.

Nowadays, these fetch a cool $ 1.5 million, with some touching close to $ 2 million in pristine condition. Oh – it's also the car you see on Cench and Dave's EP cover.

Palace GORE-TEX Bucket Hat (SS23)

Palace

Whatever the weather, winter or summer, if there's one thing you need in the UK, it's a bucket hat.

It's a staple of festival season, and when our weather often leaves you wondering if rain's going to break through the sunshine, GORE-TEX is pretty much essential.

EVISU x Palace Seagull Applique Camouflage Hooded Sweatshirt

If you're going to wear camo, you may as well hit 'em with the full 'fit, right?

A Bathing Ape Relaxed Fit Wool Blend Varsity Jacket

Selfridges

Did BAPE ever die? Well, no; but what we're witnessing right now, in the UK, at least, certainly feels like a resurgence.

BAPE UK has been on a mission to strike back into the hearts of Gen-Z, and it has picked up incredible steam in the past year. It's only right it appeared in the hottest video of the year.

BAPE x Neighborhood Relaxed Fit Pullover Hoodie

BAPE

Again – BAPE is everywhere. Pull out your BAPESTAs – it's going to be an Ape Head Camo summer.

Unreleased Corteiz Leather Racing Jacket

Say what you want about Corteiz, you cannot knock its consistency. It's come a long way from catering solely to graphic tees, reaching new levels on a monthly basis.

This piece seemingly riffs on ALD's SS23 offering, dialed up with additional branding pops and strikes of color.

If you're ever keen to see what's next, you need only peep a new Dave video; Corteiz will be there.

Unreleased Corteiz Tracksuit

Like I said – the heat doesn't stop coming. There's a whole lot more to come, trust me.

New Era Looney Tunes x Harry Potter Wizard Line Up Purple 59FIFTY Fitted Cap

New Era

Harry Potter making an appearance (kinda) in a UK music video? Poetry.

Oakley Flak 2.0 XL

Oakley

If you're looking to throw some Oakleys into rotation this summer but don't have a particular taste for the vintage classics, this is one of the best styles on the market. Owning a pair myself, I'm totally unbiased.