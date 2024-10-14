In Case You Forgot, Levi's Is Still Very Good at Making Workwear

Levi's is stepping up its workwear game this season with the new capsule collection release of the 568™ Loose Carpenter and Sunrise Trucker Jacket. These pieces offer a fresh, elevated take on traditional workwear essentials, all the while making them durable, honest, and extremely nice to look at.

It sure is a very small capsule collection, but why the need to over-produce and have one too many options when the job at hand is to make well-made and authentic reinterpretations of classic products?

Founder Levi Strauss quite literally invented jeans in 1873 for the men who built up the American West. As Levi’s® Workwear carries on the tradition by making pants that are built tough to sustain wear and tear, then sometimes, less is truly more.

The Sunrise Trucker Jacket stands out not just for reinterpreting the classic trucker jacket and silhouette with a glossy corduroy finish but also for having a touch of vintage style infused in it. As is often the case with workwear fashion, the ultimate appeal comes from having practicality without compromising on style and thanks to having more room in the torso and shoulder area, this jacket offers lots of layering opportunities.

Meanwhile, the 568™ Loose Carpenter pants are perfect to channel a more relaxed look. Designed with functionality in mind, these pants feature classic carpenter details like tool loops and utility pockets but are updated with a more contemporary straight fit. The loose silhouette adds comfort, while the deep, dark brown hue makes it easy to pair with lighter denim.

These pants sum up everything we love about cargo pants mixed with clean workwear pants.