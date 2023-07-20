Not Even Central Cee Is Safe From Barbiecore

Unless you’ve been living under a ginormous rock for the last 12 months or so, you’ll be aware that there’s a new Barbie movie coming to theatres on July 21.

If, like us, it all feels a little overwhelming and like you can’t get away from the fanfare tailing the movie, please know that you aren’t alone.

From the slew of collaborations and memes around the flick, to the seemingly endless premieres and Margot Robbie outfit explainers, to say the hype surrounding Barbie is a bit extra would be a grave understatement.

It also appears that nobody is safe from feeling the effects of the Greta Gerwig movie, not even UK rapper Central Cee who was spotted on July 20 wearing a suspiciously Barbie-esque ensemble.

Arriving for dinner at Zero Bond, New York, before heading to Drake’s party at PHD, Central Cee was seen wearing a plush pink tee by Jacquemus and matching Gucci body bag.

The 25 year old Highsnobiety cover star even made sure his cap was in-keeping with the rest of his ‘fit with the underside of its peak a dusty pink.

Central Cee is no stranger to pink having fronted Jacquemus’ Fall/Winter 2022 campaign wearing a cozy fuschia head-to-toe ensemble, but a pink ‘fit two days before the global release of Barbie? You’ve been Barbie-fied, bro.