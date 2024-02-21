Sign up to never miss a drop
Jacquemus x Nike SS24 Is Swoosh Genius

in Style

Jacquemus keeps proving himself as one of Nike's best collaborators, in terms of forward-thinking design and in terms of killer stuff that drives even the most casual Nike fan crazy.

Witness the Jacquemus x Nike Swoosh bag, a genius little leather handbag made doubly cool by Sha'Carri Richardson, who's apparently modeling the new line.

Jacquemus and Nike's Spring/Summer 2024 collaboration is coming and this is probably the best way to set it up for a splash. Put a Swoosh on something and it'll sell out guaranteed, like when AMBUSH stuck a Swoosh on a faux fur jacket; the ensuing garment proved so covetable that Nike is still releasing in-line iterations to this day.

I admire Jacquemus' willingness to design weirdo sneakers for his Nike collabs but he's got a great grasp on covetability, too.

The orange-themed Nike merch that accompanied his very Floridian JF1 sneaker (its the orange state!) sold out instantly upon release and I suspect that the freaky-deaky hybrid Air Maxe shoes rolling out as part of his SS24 Nike collection will do the same, at least upon initial release.

Like, Jacquemus and Nike's Swoosh bag hasn't even dropped yet and it's already sold out (in practice, at least). Good luck getting one of these wildly impractical things at retail.

Also worth noting that though Jacquemus hasn't confirmed Sha'Carri Richardson as the face of his imminent Nike collection, fans already identified her distinctive tattoos. That's her hand clutching the leather Swoosh bag, you see.

Such is the power of Jacquemus' star power: a barely-dressed Jenner one season, a supremely talented young sprinter the next.

Like his celebrity stars, Jacquemus' Nike collaborations aren't a very well-kept secret: they haven't been officially revealed just yet but first looks are wildly abundant. But with stuff this good, it's no use trying to keep it a secret.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
