Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's Spring/Summer 2024 presentation went down today at Milan Fashion Week. Among the brand's new-season offerings of spiked-toe-nail shoes and warrior 'fits, the Scottish designer also teased a rather normal Umbro collaboration.

Ahead of the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY SS24 show, we went backstage to get a better look at the team-up, which is a collaborative shoe.

From the looks of it, the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x Umbro trainers appear to be an updated version of Umbro's Speciali shoe. With a lifestyle-focused sole, the collaborative shoe could easily be a part of the Speciali Pro 98 series.

Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY's Umbro shoe boasts a mainly leather upper with a hint of suede striking the toe (the Speciali's typical construction, by the way). The shoe also features the model's traditional foldover tongue, stamped with Umbro's logo and a screwed-on Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY plate.

Fans can expect the Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x Umbro trainers to drop in two classic schemes: black and white. With the collab arriving in tandem with the SS24 collection, it's safe to assume the shoes will drop during the respective season next year.

But who knows? If the Loverboys are lucky, they could see Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY x Umbro collab release earlier.

It's a plain and simple take by Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, known for its unconventional, playful takes on British fashion like spiked checkered bomber jackets, beloved beanies with elongated ears, and glittery Fred Perry collabs.

But hey, we're not complaining. Charles Jeffrey is bringing that classic football shoe feel back.