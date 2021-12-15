The New Fred Perry x Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY is a Glittery Affair

Fred Perry and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY are back in the spotlight with the second release of their ongoing collaboration – this time, bringing lots and lots of glitter with them.

When it comes to alignment with British subcultural movements, few brands can boast the legacy of Fred Perry.

Throughout history, the brand and its iconic Laurel Wreath have been at the center of subculture, from the Mods to Skinheads – becoming a uniform, of sorts, much like Dr. Martens' 6-eye black leather boots.

Similarly, Charles Jeffery, through his independent label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, has taken inspiration from British youth culture and individualism to birth an ode to vibrant punk optimism.

Together, the brands have begun developing a subcultural uniform all their own – a reinterpretation of both brands' DNA to create something fresh, unique, and unapologetically bold.

Whereas the first drop from the ongoing collection was characterized by heavy use of multi-colored tartan – referencing Charles Jeffrey's Scottish heritage – the second collection looks to the electronic and indie rock music scenes of the mid-2000s for a glitter-heavy lineup.

The collection, summarized, is flamboyant to the core. Classic apparel lines like the Fred Perry Shirt (both long and short-sleeved), t-shirt, and knitted v-neck jumper and cardigan have been reimagined with a metallic thread that gives off a frosted glitter effect.

A palette of blue, red, turquoise and yellow has been maintained from the first drop to build this new arrangement.

Fred Perry x Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY is available online now.