This Spiky Bomber Jacket Is Post-COVID Armor

For many young designers, finding a signature visual character is one of the most difficult tasks. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy had no problem finding his, though. A heady cocktail of nightlife, subcultures, and contrasting tradition characterizes the Central Saint Martin grad’s collections. Spring/Summer 2021 is no exception, and leading the charge for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy this season is, wait for it… A spiky bomber jacket.

In many ways, the spike-gathered tartan bomber jacket embodies Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s overarching vision. The familiar silhouette is subverted with punk attitude by gathered sections that form spikes all over the piece. A tartan backdrop — cut from wool officiated by The Scottish Register of Tartans — nods to the designer’s heritage while compounding the punk direction.

As spring sets in, we’re all searching for ways to elevate our outerwear game. This Charles Jeffrey Loverboy jacket comes as a welcome graduation from the average, spring-staple bomber, adding texture and a visual punch to your wardrobe. Better still, the spikes say "Keep your distance, even if you’re vaccinated."

Shop the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Bomber Jacket below.

Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Spike-Gathered Tartan Wool Bomber Jacket $1292 Buy at Matches

