Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

This Spiky Bomber Jacket Is Post-COVID Armor

Written by Alek Rose in Style

For many young designers, finding a signature visual character is one of the most difficult tasks. Charles Jeffrey Loverboy had no problem finding his, though. A heady cocktail of nightlife, subcultures, and contrasting tradition characterizes the Central Saint Martin grad’s collections. Spring/Summer 2021 is no exception, and leading the charge for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy this season is, wait for it… A spiky bomber jacket.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In many ways, the spike-gathered tartan bomber jacket embodies Charles Jeffrey Loverboy’s overarching vision. The familiar silhouette is subverted with punk attitude by gathered sections that form spikes all over the piece. A tartan backdrop — cut from wool officiated by The Scottish Register of Tartans — nods to the designer’s heritage while compounding the punk direction.

As spring sets in, we’re all searching for ways to elevate our outerwear game. This Charles Jeffrey Loverboy jacket comes as a welcome graduation from the average, spring-staple bomber, adding texture and a visual punch to your wardrobe. Better still, the spikes say "Keep your distance, even if you’re vaccinated."

Shop the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy Bomber Jacket below.

Image on Highsnobiety
Charles Jeffrey LoverboySpike-Gathered Tartan Wool Bomber Jacket
$1292
Buy at Matches

Want to keep browsing? Head to the Highsnobiety Shop for more products that we love. Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Leather Carhartt Jacket for... Summer?
  • Wind? Rain? Snow? These Weatherproof Jackets Have You Covered
  • Ferrari Drops High-Octane Charles Leclerc Capsule Collection
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • Oakley, Bagjack, C.P. Company, ArkAir: Which High-Tech Jacket *Doesn't* Get a Junya Collab?
What To Read Next
  • A Sleek Crocs Sneaker Built for the Trails
  • Jil Sander's New Era Commences — Sans Clothes
  • A Dries Van Noten Travel Outfit for Your Perfume
  • Adidas & MLS Time Travel Between Each Club’s Past and Future
  • From adidas to ASICS, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Essential Pieces for a Heated Summer Wardrobe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now