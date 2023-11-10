Sign up to never miss a drop
Cherry Just Dropped My Favorite Ever Varsity Jacket

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

I’m not sure what it is about Cherry’s Red Bull Racing Varsity Jacket, but I need it.

The Los Angeles-based menswear label is releasing said varsity jacket as a part of a collaborative capsule with Oracle Red Bull Racing for the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on November 19.

1 / 2

The jacket, which is undoubtedly one of the finest varsity jackets I’ve ever seen, is arriving alongside a a sweatshirt, hoodie, two T-shirts, and two caps in a collection that sets out to capture the heart-pounding excitement of the racetrack and the quintessential American vacation to the beloved city of Las Vegas.

If there’s one garment that has earned its status as a failsafe staple, it’s the unflappable varsity jacket. A style that has remained popular for nearly 200 years, the varsity jacket has been championed by tastemakers for decades and is one of the most recognizable jackets in existence.

1 / 3
Cherry

Thing is, for me as a fairly short guy, the varsity jacket has never been the one. Yet, Cherry’s Red Bull jacket, which retails at $1,200, is a notch above the rest with its melton wool body and plush brown leather sleeves, with chain stitch embroidery detailing and a combination of felt with chenille patches only adding to its lure.

Personally, I’m not a fan of Formula 1 (although I do like a can of Red Bull), but no one — and I mean no one — is going to stop me from getting that varsity jacket. Not sure where I’ll wear it, mind.

