Cherry Just Dropped My Favorite Ever Varsity Jacket

I’m not sure what it is about Cherry’s Red Bull Racing Varsity Jacket, but I need it.

The Los Angeles-based menswear label is releasing said varsity jacket as a part of a collaborative capsule with Oracle Red Bull Racing for the debut of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which takes place on November 19.

The jacket, which is undoubtedly one of the finest varsity jackets I’ve ever seen, is arriving alongside a a sweatshirt, hoodie, two T-shirts, and two caps in a collection that sets out to capture the heart-pounding excitement of the racetrack and the quintessential American vacation to the beloved city of Las Vegas.

If there’s one garment that has earned its status as a failsafe staple, it’s the unflappable varsity jacket. A style that has remained popular for nearly 200 years, the varsity jacket has been championed by tastemakers for decades and is one of the most recognizable jackets in existence.

Thing is, for me as a fairly short guy, the varsity jacket has never been the one. Yet, Cherry’s Red Bull jacket, which retails at $1,200, is a notch above the rest with its melton wool body and plush brown leather sleeves, with chain stitch embroidery detailing and a combination of felt with chenille patches only adding to its lure.

Personally, I’m not a fan of Formula 1 (although I do like a can of Red Bull), but no one — and I mean no one — is going to stop me from getting that varsity jacket. Not sure where I’ll wear it, mind.