Balenciaga Winter 2024 Just Dropped. Well, Some of It (EXCLUSIVE)

in StyleWords By Morgan Smith

In the days leading up to Balenciaga's latest runway show, the brand sent out eBay collectibles as invites — we got a dolphin flip-fop key ring — and even previewed a few wild pieces from the collection. Now, Balenciaga Winter 2024 is here.

Literally, a couple of pieces are up for grabs as we speak.

Particularly, Balenciaga fans can shop its eBay t-shirt, which riffs on those classic vintage tees you'd likely catch at the online marketplace nowadays. As promised before the show, Balenciaga also offers up its 24/7 masks, Balenciaga's superhero-level shades engraved with the label's logo.

Fresh off the runway, these select pieces from Balenciaga's Winter 2024 collection are now exclusively available on Balenciaga's website. Fans can also catch them at select Balenciaga stores as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

For the last few seasons, Balenciaga has joined other fashion brands in the "see now, buy now" approach, allowing fans to purchase its latest pieces literally minutes after watching them hit the runway.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

We saw Balenciaga really cash in on the initiative with its Fall 2024 collection, dropping its Erewhon collaboration, 10XL sneaker, Le Cagole Tote XL, and — takes a deep breath — No Logo pieces just moments after Cardi B closed the show.

After the Summer 2024 presentation, Balenciaga's seriously chunky Cargo sneaker made a massive leap from the heavily draped catwalk to the World Wide Web for a pre-order drop online.

Balenciaga's latest runway show sticks to the plan: see Balenciaga Winter 2024 now, buy Balenciaga Winter 2024 now. Well, some of it.

