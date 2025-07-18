Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Wonderfully Leafy Air Force 1 Is the Literal Shoe of the Fall

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

To call Nike's "Leaf Camo" Air Force 1 Low fall-worthy is an understatement. It's basically what autumn would look like if it were a Nike sneaker. Call it the literal shoe of the fall, even!

Nike's latest Air Force 1 is fully covered in seasonal leaves, featuring rust orange and red colors reminiscent of those that fall to the ground at the change of the season.

And those "leaves" are a removable layer, actually. Yes, wearers can ditch the leafy shroud and simply enjoy the nice textural Air Force 1 underneath.

Green, hairy suede in particular makes up the uppers, resulting in a grassy Air Force 1 look. Cream-colored, buttery leather then strikes other details, such as the heel tab and traditional Swoosh on the sidewalls.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Nike sneaker finishes with pleasing brown accents, which perfectly complement the fall-ready palette.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Air Force 1 Low has appeared in a few unconventional look over the years, from slimed-out pairs to avant-garde spins featuring Swarovski crystals. Nike's even dropped pre-dirtied Forces before.

But the latest is the most autumnal AF1, if not the most autumn-y Nike sneaker yet.

Naturally, as a fall-approved shoe, the Air Force 1 Low "Leaf Camo" is expected to drop on Nike's website during the cooler season.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
