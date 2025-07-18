Nike's Wonderfully Leafy Air Force 1 Is the Literal Shoe of the Fall
To call Nike's "Leaf Camo" Air Force 1 Low fall-worthy is an understatement. It's basically what autumn would look like if it were a Nike sneaker. Call it the literal shoe of the fall, even!
Nike's latest Air Force 1 is fully covered in seasonal leaves, featuring rust orange and red colors reminiscent of those that fall to the ground at the change of the season.
And those "leaves" are a removable layer, actually. Yes, wearers can ditch the leafy shroud and simply enjoy the nice textural Air Force 1 underneath.
Green, hairy suede in particular makes up the uppers, resulting in a grassy Air Force 1 look. Cream-colored, buttery leather then strikes other details, such as the heel tab and traditional Swoosh on the sidewalls.
The Nike sneaker finishes with pleasing brown accents, which perfectly complement the fall-ready palette.
Nike's Air Force 1 Low has appeared in a few unconventional look over the years, from slimed-out pairs to avant-garde spins featuring Swarovski crystals. Nike's even dropped pre-dirtied Forces before.
But the latest is the most autumnal AF1, if not the most autumn-y Nike sneaker yet.
Naturally, as a fall-approved shoe, the Air Force 1 Low "Leaf Camo" is expected to drop on Nike's website during the cooler season.
Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.