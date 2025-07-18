adidas' Flattest Stan Smith Sneakers Have Been Gloriously Girlcore'd

The adidas Stan Smith Lo Pro remains the flattest Stans out, that's for sure. But now, they're going hardcore on the girlcore, thanks to atmos' dedicated women's line, atmos Pink.

atmos Pink returns for another adidas collaboration, this time giving the super-flat Stan Smith sneaker a goth-y, feminine spin.

Specifically, the brand's sneakers come decked out with delicate black lace, which covers the upper and tongue. Elsewhere, the adidas shoe offers up slick black leather touches and the Lo Pro's traditional thinned-out rubber sole.

It's all topped off with studded Three Stripes and dainty lace flowers featuring pearls at the center.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

atmos Pink has delivered other girlish shoes before. Recall the brand's ballet-inspired satin adidas Taekwondo Mei, complete with a literal bow on top. The women's line has also dropped denim PUMA sneakers and even incredibly stacked Gazelles.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It's somewhat surprising that the brand didn't take on the Stan Smith Lo Pro Ballet flats, those new, quietly luxe flats that are blooming with plié appeal. Maybe atmos Pink is saving the model for another collaboration. Who knows?

Either way, atmos Pink's adidas Stam Smith Lo Pro sneaker is expected to drop sometime this year on the brand's website. So keep an eye on atmos Pink's socials for more information on the release.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.